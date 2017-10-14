Deaths in Donegal, Saturday evening, October 14th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Bernie Breslin, Townalaghan, Barnesmore

- Minnie Coulter, Buncronan, Mountcharles

- Colm McIvor formerly of Ballyraine, Letterkenny







Bernie Breslin, Townalaghan, Barnesmore

The death has occurred of Bernie Breslin, Townalaghan, Barnesmore in Galway Hospice. Remains reposing at her late residence from 3pm until 7pm today. Remains leaving her residence on Sunday morning at 9.45am to St Agatha’s Church, Clar, for 10.30am mass with burial immediately afterwards in adjoning cemetery.

House private on Sunday morning please. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Galway Hospice

Minnie Coulter, Buncronan, Mountcharles

The death has taken place of Minnie Coulter, Buncronan, Mountcharles.

Her remains will be reposing at the residence of her son, Bill Coulter, Buncronan, Mountcharles today from 12 noon until 10pm and Sunday from 12 noon until 10pm. Removal from there on Monday at 1.30pm going to St. John’s Church, Inver for Service at 2pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to Inver Church or Strabane day centre c/o Gallagher’s Funeral Home Mountcharles or any family member.

A one way system will operate at the wake, entry at the Gortward crossroads Inver and exit on the Doorin line.

Colm McIvor, formerly of Ballyraine, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Colm McIvor, formerly of Ballyraine, Letterkenny.

His remains will repose at the residence of his son, Niall McIver, at Kiltoy, Letterkenny from 4pm until 10pm today, Saturday 14th October and from 4pm to 10pm tomorrow, Sunday 15th October.

Requiem Mass on Monday, 16th October at 11am, in the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny, followed by interment in Conwal Cemetery.

House private please on the morning of the funeral.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.