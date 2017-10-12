Deaths in Donegal - Thursday, October 12th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Matthew Ignatius Mannering, Kilcock, Co. Kildare and Glenties

- Francie Coll, Ard Baithin, St Johnston

- John Conway, Glenties and Dunbarton, Scotland

- Kathleen Bradley, Mhuire Linn, Mountain Marion, Milford

- Madge Ward, Milltown, Burtonport

- Peggy Molloy, Mully, Glenties

Matthew Ignatius Mannering, Kilcock, County Kildare and Glenties

The death has taken place of Matthew Ignatius Mannering, Kilcock, County Kildare, caretaker of Confey Cemetery in Leixlip and formerly of Glenties.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Lucan.Removal to the Church of St. Charles Borromeo, Confey, Leixlip on Thursday morning, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Francie Coll, Ard Baithin, St Johnston

The death has occurred of Francie Coll, late of No. 394 Ardbathon, St Johnston.

Reposing at his late residence. Funeral on Thursday, October 12th, at 10.20am going to St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

John Conway, Glenties and Dunbarton, Scotland

The death has taken place of John Conway of Glenties and Dunbarton, Scotland. Remains will repose at his residence from 10am on Wednesday, October 11th. Removal from there on Thursday morning, October 12th at 10.30am to St. Conal's Church, Glenties, for requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family time from 11pm and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Donegal Hospice c/o James Mc Guinness Funeral Directors, Glenties.

Kathleen Bradley, Mhuire Linn, Mountain Marion, Milford

The death has occurred of Kathleen Bradley, Mhuire Linn, Mountain Marion, Milford.

Remains reposing at Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home, Milford.

Viewing today, Thursday from 5pm until 6pm , followed by removal at 6pm going to St Peter’s Church, Milford to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Madge Ward, Milltown, Burtonport

The death has taken place of Madge Ward, Milltown, Burtonport.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence from 2pm Wednesday, October 11th.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Acres, with interment in Belcruit Cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm .

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to The Pallative Care, care of any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director, Dungloe.

Peggy Molloy, Mully, Glenties

The death has occurred at her residence of Peggy Molloy, Mully, Glenties. Her remains will repose at her home from 4pm , Wednesday 11th October.

Removal from there on Friday morning to the Church of the Holy Family, Edeninfagh, Glenties for requiem Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Glenties Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Alzheimers Society care of James McGuinness and Sons Funeral Directors, Glenties.

