Death notices
Deaths in Donegal - Thursday, October 12th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Matthew Ignatius Mannering, Kilcock, Co. Kildare and Glenties
- Francie Coll, Ard Baithin, St Johnston
- John Conway,
- Kathleen Bradley, Mhuire Linn, Mountain Marion, Milford
- Madge Ward, Milltown, Burtonport
- Peggy Molloy, Mully, Glenties
Matthew Ignatius Mannering, Kilcock, County Kildare and Glenties
The death has taken place of Matthew Ignatius Mannering, Kilcock, County Kildare, caretaker of Confey Cemetery in Leixlip and formerly of Glenties.
Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Lucan.Removal to the Church of St. Charles Borromeo, Confey, Leixlip on Thursday morning, arriving for Requiem Mass at
Francie Coll, Ard Baithin, St Johnston
The death has occurred of Francie Coll, late of No. 394 Ardbathon, St Johnston.
Reposing at his late residence. Funeral on Thursday, October 12th, at 10.20am going to St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston for
Family time please from
John Conway,
The death has taken place of John Conway of Glenties and Dunbarton, Scotland. Remains will repose at his residence from
Family time from
Kathleen Bradley, Mhuire Linn, Mountain Marion, Milford
The death has occurred of Kathleen Bradley, Mhuire Linn, Mountain Marion, Milford.
Remains
Viewing today, Thursday from
Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon with burial
Madge Ward, Milltown, Burtonport
The death has taken place of Madge Ward, Milltown, Burtonport.
Her remains will be reposing at her late residence from
Funeral Mass on Friday at
Rosary both nights at
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to The
Peggy Molloy, Mully, Glenties
The death has occurred at her residence of Peggy Molloy, Mully, Glenties. Her remains will repose at her home from
Removal from there on Friday morning to the Church of the Holy Family, Edeninfagh, Glenties for requiem Mass at 12 noon with burial
Family flowers
