Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, October 11th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Matthew Ignatius Mannering, Kilcock, Co. Kildare/Glenties

- Annie Madden (née Noone), Moville

- John Monaghan, Kesh, Fermanagh/Pettigo

- Francie Coll, Ard Baithin, St Johnston

- Nellie Ward, Coolvoy / Doochary

- Mary-Kate Byrne, Drimnasillagh, Glenties

- John Conway, Glenties and Dunbarton, Scotland

Matthew Ignatius Mannering, Kilcock, Co. Kildare/Glenties

The death has taken place peacefully, at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, of Matthew Ignatius Mannering, Kilcock, County Kildare, caretaker of Confey Cemetery in Leixlip and formerly of Glenties.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Lucan on Wednesday evening from 6pm to 8pm.

Removal to the Church of St. Charles Borromeo, Confey, Leixlip on Thursday morning, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Annie Madden (née Noone), Moville

The death has taken place of Annie Madden (née Noone), Moville.

Reposing at the residence of her brother Seamus Noone, Bredagh Glen, Moville.

Removal on Wednesday, 11th October, at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Ballincrea, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

John Monaghan, Kesh, Fermanagh/Pettigo

The death has taken place of John Monaghan, late of 36 Drumard Road, Kesh, Co. Fermanagh and formerly of Pettigo.

His remains are reposing at his home. Removal from there on Wednesday at 10.30am to arrive at St Joseph Church, Ederney for requiem Mass at 11am.



Burial afterwards in Edenclaw Cemetry, Ederney. House private to family on Wednesday morning please.

Francie Coll, Ard Baithin, St Johnston

The death has occurred of Francie Coll, late of No. 394 Ardbathon, St Johnston.

Reposing at his late residence. Funeral on Thursday, October 12th, at 10.20am going to St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Nellie Ward, Coolvoy/Doochary

The death has taken place at Aras Ghaoth Dobhair nursing home of Nellie Ward, aged 101, late of Coolvoy and formerly of Classey, Doochary.

Reposing at her late residence in Coolvoy.

Removal from there on Wednesday morning going to St. Colmcille’s Church, Fintown for 11am funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm – 10am.

Enquiries to Patrick Kennedy Funeral Director, Glenties.

Mary-Kate Byrne, Drimnasillagh, Glenties

The death has taken place at the Killybegs Community Hospital of Mary-Kate Byrne, late of Drimnasillagh, Glenties.

Reposing at her residence at Drimnasillagh, Glenties.

Removal on Wednesday morning 11th October at 10:30am going to St Conal’s Church, Glenties for requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 10am.

Enquiries to James McGuinness & Sons Funeral Directors, Glenties.

John Conway, Glenties and Dunbarton, Scotland

The death has occurred of John Conway of Glenties and Dunbarton, Scotland. Remains will repose at his residence from 10am on Wednesday, October 11th. Removal from there on Thursday morning, October 12th at 10.30am to St. Conal's Church, Glenties, for requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family time from 11pm and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Donegal Hospice c/o James Mc Guinness Funeral Directors, Glenties.

