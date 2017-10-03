Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday evening, October 3rd, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Kathy Gallagher (née McGlinchey), The Hollow Road, Castlefin

- Teresa Peoples (née Doherty) Moness, St Johnston

- Philomena Peoples, Town Parks, Convoy

- Paddy Ned Boyle of Upper Dore, Gaoth Dobhair

- Patricia Appleby, Beach Hill Manor, Lisfannon, Buncrana

- Daniel Doherty, Claggan, Urris, Clonmany

- Gladys (née McMahon) Fleming, Artane, Dublin and Milford

Kathy Gallagher (née McGlinchey), The Hollow Road, Castlefin

The death has occurred of Kathy Gallagher (née McGlinchey), The Hollow Road, Castlefin.

Reposing at her late home from 4.30pm on Monday afternoon. Removal from her late home on Wednesday, October 4th at 10.30am for requiem Mass at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Castlefin.

Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Castlefin. Family time please from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Teresa Peoples (née Doherty) Moness, St Johnston

The death has occurred of Teresa Peoples (née Doherty), Moness , St Johnston.

Reposing at her late residence on Monday, October 2nd from 5.30pm. Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday at 10.15am for requiem Mass in St Baithin's Church, St Johnston at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Donegal Branch Alzheimer`s Society Family time please from11p.m. to 11a.m.

Philomena Peoples, Town Parks, Convoy

The death has occurred of Philomena Peoples, Town Parks, Convoy.

Remains will repose at the residence of her daughter Deirdre and son in law Gerard Mc Garrigle, Listillion, Letterkenny from 3pm, Tuesday 3rd October.

Funeral from there on Thursday, October 5th at 10am going to St. Mary’s Church, Convoy for 11am Requiem Mass with internment afterwards in the old cemetery, Convoy.

Family time please from 11 pm till 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

No flowers please. Donations if desired to the Gynaecological Cancer Appeal at St. James Hospital Foundation or the Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Paddy Ned Boyle of Upper Dore, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Paddy Ned Boyle formerly of Upper Dore, Gaoth Dobhair.

His remains will be removed Wednesday, October 4th, to his late residence in Middle Dore to repose overnight, with wake from 5pm tomorrow evening.

Rosary at 9pm. Removal from there on Thursday, October 5th at 10.30am for 11am funeral mass in St Mary’s Chapel, Derrybeg with burial afterwards in Magheragallon cemetery.

Enquiries to Steven O’ Donnell & Sons Funeral Directors.

Patricia Appleby, Beach Hill Manor, Lisfannon, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Patricia Appleby, Beach Hill Manor, Lisfannon, Buncrana.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2pm tomorrow, Wednesday 4th October at The Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah’s Witnesses, Umrican, Buncrana. Everyone welcome.

Daniel Doherty, Claggan, Urris, Clonmany

The death has taken place of Daniel Doherty, Claggan, Urris, Clonmany.

Removal from The Eternal Light Chapel of Rest took place Monday October 2nd, at 5pm to his late residence. Removal Wednesday, October 4th, at 10.30am to St. Michael’s Church, Urris for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Gladys (née McMahon) Fleming, Artane, Dublin and Milford

The death has occurred of Gladys (née McMahon) Fleming, late of, Artane, Dublin and Milford. Reposing at St. Francis Hospice Mortuary Chapel, Wednesday, October 4th between 5pm and 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning to Clontarf and Scots Presbyterian Church, Howth Road, Clontarf for 12 noon Funeral Service with burial afterwards in Fingal Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in her memory, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice.

