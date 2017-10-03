Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, October 3rd 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Kathleen McFadden, Castleforward, Newtowncunningham

- Kathy Gallagher (née McGlinchey), The Hollow Road, Castlefin

- Nellie O’Sullivan (McCrossan) Maghermore, Carndonagh

- Teresa Peoples (née Doherty) Moness, St Johnston

- Patrick Joseph Jordan, The Port, Inver

- James Pat Gallagher, Cleendara, Dungloe

- Michael Hugh McGauran, Rossmore, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh

- Philomena Peoples, Town Parks, Convoy

- Paddy Ned Boyle of Upper Dore, Gaoth Dobhair

Kathleen McFadden, Castleforward, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place of Kathleen McFadden, Castleforward, Newtowncunningham

Reposing at her late residence. Requiem Mass, Tuesday, 3rd October, at 2pm in the All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please. Donations, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice.







Kathy Gallagher (née McGlinchey), The Hollow Road, Castlefin

The death has occurred of Kathy Gallagher (née McGlinchey), The Hollow Road, Castlefin.

Reposing at her late home from 4.30pm on Monday afternoon. Removal from her late home on Wednesday, October 4th at 10.30am for requiem Mass at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Castlefin.

Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Castlefin. Family time please from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Nellie O’Sullivan (McCrossan) Maghermore, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Nellie O’Sullivan (McCrossan) Maghermore, Carndonagh

Removal tomorrow, Tuesday, 3rd October, at 10.30am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private from 10pm to 10am .

Teresa Peoples (née Doherty) Moness, St Johnston

The death has occurred of Teresa Peoples (née Doherty), Moness , St Johnston.

Reposing at her late residence on Monday, October 2nd from 5.30pm. Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday at 10.15am for requiem Mass in St Baithin's Church, St Johnston at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Donegal Branch Alzheimer`s Society Family time please from11p.m. to 11a.m.

Patrick Joseph Jordan, The Port, Inver

The death has occurred of Patrick Joseph Jordan, late of The Port, Inver. Reposing at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles with removal to St. Naul’s Church, Ardaghey to arrive at 8pm today, Monday.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to Donegal Community Hospital, Donegal Town c/o Gallagher’s Funeral Home Mountcharles.

James Pat Gallagher, Cleendara, Dungloe

The death has taken place of Michael James Pat Gallagher, late of Cleendara, Dungloe.

His remains are reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home.

Viewing today, Monday October 2nd, from 1pm with removal at 6pm going to St Patrick’s Church, Meenacross, for 6:30pm to repose overnight.

Funeral mass on Tuesday at 11am with interment afterwards in Dungloe cemetery.

Michael Hugh McGauran, Rossmore, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh

The death has taken place of Michael Hugh McGauran at the Grann Abbey nursing home.

Removal from the nursing home on Monday at 5.45pm to arrive at Saint Michael’s Church, Mulleek, for 7pm.

Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday at 11am followed by Interment in adjoining cemetery.

Family home Private please.

Philomena Peoples, Town Parks, Convoy

The death has occurred of Philomena Peoples, Town Parks, Convoy.

Remains will repose at the residence of her daughter Deirdre and son in law Gerard Mc Garrigle, Listillion, Letterkenny from 3pm, Tuesday 3rd October.

Funeral from there on Thursday, October 5th at 10am going to St. Mary’s Church, Convoy for 11am Requiem Mass with internment afterwards in the old cemetery, Convoy.

Family time please from 11 pm till 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

No flowers please. Donations if desired to the Gynaecological Cancer Appeal at St. James Hospital Foundation or the Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Paddy Ned Boyle of Upper Dore, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Paddy Ned Boyle formerly of Upper Dore, Gaoth Dobhair.

His remains will be removed Wednesday, October 4th, to his late residence in Middle Dore to repose overnight, with wake from 5pm tomorrow evening.

Rosary at 9pm.

Removal from there on Thursday, October 5th at 10.30am for 11am funeral mass in St Mary’s Chapel, Derrybeg with burial afterwards in Magheragallon cemetery.

Enquiries to Steven O’ Donnell & Sons Funeral Directors

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.



























