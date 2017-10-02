Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, October 2nd

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Kathleen McFadden, Castleforward, Newtowncunningham

- Kathy Gallagher (née McGlinchey), The Hollow Road, Castlefin

- Nellie O’Sullivan (McCrossan) Maghermore, Carndonagh

-Teresa Peoples (née Doherty) Moness, St Johnston

- Patrick Joseph Jordan, The Port, Inver

- James Pat Gallagher, Cleendara, Dungloe

- Michael Hugh McGauran, Rossmore, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh

Kathleen McFadden, Castleforward, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place of Kathleen McFadden, Castleforward, Newtowncunningham

Reposing at her late residence. Requiem Mass tomorrow, Tuesday, 3rd October, at 2pm in the All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please. Donations, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice.

Kathy Gallagher (née McGlinchey), The Hollow Road, Castlefin

The death has taken place of Kathy Gallagher (née McGlinchey), The Hollow Road, Castlefin.

Reposing at her late home from 4.30pm this Monday afternoon. Removal from her late home on Wednesday at 10.30am for requiem Mass at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Castlefin.

Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Castlefin. Family time please from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Nellie O’Sullivan (McCrossan) Maghermore, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Nellie O’Sullivan (McCrossan) Maghermore, Carndonagh

Removal tomorrow, Tuesday, 3rd October, at 10.30am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private from 10pm to 10am .

Teresa Peoples (née Doherty) Moness, St Johnston

The death has taken place of Teresa Peoples (née Doherty), Moness , St Johnston.

Beloved wife of the late Tommy, much loved mother of Joseph, Brendan, Paul, Adrian, Mary and Seamus and sister of Patsy, Gerard, Sean, Danny, Mary, Margaret, Nora, Kay and the late Liam.

Reposing at her home on Monday (October 2nd) from 5.30p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday at 10.15a.m. for requiem Mass in St Baithin`s Church, St Johnston at 11a.m.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughter, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Donegal Branch Alzheimer`s Society Family time please from 11p.m. to 11a.m.

Patrick Joseph Jordan, The Port, Inver

The death has occurred of Patrick Joseph Jordan, late of The Port, Inver. Reposing at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles with removal to St. Naul’s Church, Ardaghey to arrive at 8pm today, Monday.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to Donegal Community Hospital, Donegal Town c/o Gallagher’s Funeral Home Mountcharles.







James Pat Gallagher, Cleendara, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Michael James Pat Gallagher, late of Cleendara, Dungloe.

His remains are reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home.

Viewing today, Monday October 2nd, from 1pm with removal at 6pm going to St Patrick’s Church, Meenacross, for 6:30pm to repose overnight.

Funeral mass on Tuesday at 11am with interment afterwards in Dungloe cemetery.

Michael Hugh McGauran, Rossmore, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh

The death has taken place of Michael Hugh McGauran at the Grann Abbey nursing home.

Removal from the nursing home on Monday at 5.45pm to arrive at Saint Michael’s Church, Mulleek, for 7pm.

Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday at 11am followed by Interment in adjoining cemetery.

Family home Private please.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.