Death notices
Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, October 2nd
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
Kathleen McFadden, Castleforward, Newtowncunningham
The death has taken place of Kathleen McFadden, Castleforward, Newtowncunningham
Reposing at her late residence. Requiem Mass tomorrow, Tuesday, 3rd October, at
Burial
Kathy Gallagher (née McGlinchey), The Hollow Road, Castlefin
The death has taken place of Kathy Gallagher (née McGlinchey), The Hollow Road, Castlefin.
Reposing at her late home from 4.30pm this Monday afternoon. Removal from her late home on Wednesday at 10.30am for
Burial
Nellie O’Sullivan (McCrossan) Maghermore, Carndonagh
The death has taken place of Nellie O’Sullivan (McCrossan) Maghermore, Carndonagh
Removal tomorrow, Tuesday, 3rd October, at 10.30am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at
Teresa Peoples (née Doherty) Moness, St Johnston
The death has taken place of Teresa Peoples (née Doherty),
Beloved wife of the late Tommy, much loved
Reposing at her home on Monday (October 2nd) from 5.30p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday at 10.15a.m. for
Interment
Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughter, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus
Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Donegal Branch Alzheimer`s Society Family time please from
Patrick Joseph Jordan, The Port, Inver
The death has occurred of Patrick Joseph Jordan, late of The Port, Inver. Reposing at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road,
Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at
James Pat Gallagher, Cleendara, Dungloe
The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Michael James Pat Gallagher, late of Cleendara, Dungloe.
His remains are reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home.
Viewing today,
Funeral mass on Tuesday at
Michael Hugh McGauran, Rossmore, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh
The death has taken place of Michael Hugh McGauran at the Grann Abbey nursing home.
Removal from the nursing home on Monday at 5.45pm to arrive at Saint Michael’s Church, Mulleek, for
Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday at
Family home
If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.