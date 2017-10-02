Death notices
Deaths in Donegal - Monday, October 2nd
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Moya Gallagher, Gortahork
- Patrick Joseph Jordan, The Port, Inver
- Anna Stewart, Brambles, Ramelton
- Hughie McCloskey, Listillion, Letterkenny
- John McCafferty, Ernedale Heights, Ballyshannon
- Howard Rutherford, Main Street, Kilmacrenan
- James Pat Gallagher, Cleendara, Dungloe
- Michael Hugh McGauran, Rossmore, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh
Moya Gallagher, Gortahork
The death has occurred of Moya Gallagher, late of Gortahork.
Her remains are reposing at her late residence.
Removal today, Monday, October 2nd, going to Christ the King Church, Gortahork for
Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Portnablagh nursing home comfort fund c/o any family member or McClafferty Funeral Directors Gortahork.
House private with friends and
Patrick Joseph Jordan, The Port, Inver
The death has occurred of Patrick Joseph Jordan, late of The Port, Inver.
His remains will be reposing at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles tomorrow, Monday, October 2, from 3.30pm with removal to St.
Funeral Mass is on Tuesday morning at
Anna Stewart, Brambles, Ramelton
The death has taken place of Anna Stewart, late of Brambles, Ramelton.
Her remains reposing at her late residence.
Funeral service on Monday, October 2nd, at 1.30pm in Ramelton Presbyterian Church with burial
House
Family time from
Hughie McCloskey, Listillion, Letterkenny
The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Hughie McCloskey, late of Listillion, Letterkenny.
His remains reposing at his home.
Funeral from there on Monday 2nd October at 10.15am going to Church of the Irish Martyrs for Requiem Mass at
Interment
Family time between
John McCafferty, Ernedale Heights, Ballyshannon
The deaths
Reposing at his son Billy McCafferty’s Home,
Funeral from there going to St Patrick’s church on Monday for
House private on the morning of the funeral
Howard Rutherford, Main Street, Kilmacrenan
The deaths
Reposing at the residence of his Son Trevor and Ruth Rutherford, at
Funeral from there on Monday, October 2, at 1.15pm going to Kilmacrenan Church of Ireland for Service at
Burial
Family flowers
People are asked to park at the Church of Ireland Car Park, Kilmacrenan,
James Pat Gallagher, Cleendara, Dungloe
The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Michael James Pat Gallagher, late of Cleendara, Dungloe.
His remains are reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home.
Viewing today,
Funeral mass on Tuesday at
Michael Hugh McGauran, Rossmore, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh
The death has taken place of Michael Hugh McGauran at the Grann Abbey nursing home.
Removal from the nursing home on Monday at 5.45pm to arrive at Saint Michael’s Church, Mulleek, for
Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday at
Family home
If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.