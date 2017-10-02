Deaths in Donegal - Monday, October 2nd

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Moya Gallagher, Gortahork

- Patrick Joseph Jordan, The Port, Inver

- Anna Stewart, Brambles, Ramelton

- Hughie McCloskey, Listillion, Letterkenny

- John McCafferty, Ernedale Heights, Ballyshannon

- Howard Rutherford, Main Street, Kilmacrenan

- James Pat Gallagher, Cleendara, Dungloe

- Michael Hugh McGauran, Rossmore, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh

Moya Gallagher, Gortahork

The death has occurred of Moya Gallagher, late of Gortahork.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Removal today, Monday, October 2nd, going to Christ the King Church, Gortahork for 11am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Portnablagh nursing home comfort fund c/o any family member or McClafferty Funeral Directors Gortahork.

House private with friends and neighbours welcome.

Patrick Joseph Jordan, The Port, Inver

The death has occurred of Patrick Joseph Jordan, late of The Port, Inver.

His remains will be reposing at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles tomorrow, Monday, October 2, from 3.30pm with removal to St. Naul’s Church, Ardaghey to arrive at 8pm.

Funeral Mass is on Tuesday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to Donegal Community Hospital, Donegal Town c/o Gallagher’s Funeral Home Mountcharles.

Anna Stewart, Brambles, Ramelton

The death has taken place of Anna Stewart, late of Brambles, Ramelton.

Her remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral service on Monday, October 2nd, at 1.30pm in Ramelton Presbyterian Church with burial afterwards in Bank Cemetery.

House private please. Neighbours, family and friends welcome.

Family time from 10pm until 10am . Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Ramelton Presbyterian Church.

Hughie McCloskey, Listillion, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Hughie McCloskey, late of Listillion, Letterkenny.

His remains reposing at his home.

Funeral from there on Monday 2nd October at 10.15am going to Church of the Irish Martyrs for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards to New Leck Cemetery.

Family time between 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral

John McCafferty, Ernedale Heights, Ballyshannon

The deaths has taken place at the Rock Nursing Home, Ballyshannon of John McCafferty, late of 36 Ernedale Heights, Ballyshannon, and Killeem , Ballyshannon.

Reposing at his son Billy McCafferty’s Home, Killeem , Ballyshannon.

Funeral from there going to St Patrick’s church on Monday for 11am requiem mass with burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery,.

House private on the morning of the funeral please , family flowers only, donations if desired to the Rock Nursing Unit, Ballyshannon, C/O John McGee Funeral Director or any family member.

Howard Rutherford, Main Street, Kilmacrenan

The deaths has occurred of Howard Rutherford, late of Main Street, Kilmacrenan,

Reposing at the residence of his Son Trevor and Ruth Rutherford, at Cashleenan , Kilmacrenan..

Funeral from there on Monday, October 2, at 1.15pm going to Kilmacrenan Church of Ireland for Service at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family time from 10pm until 10am .

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Kilmacrenan Church of Ireland c/o any family member.

People are asked to park at the Church of Ireland Car Park, Kilmacrenan, bus will be provided from there.

James Pat Gallagher, Cleendara, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Michael James Pat Gallagher, late of Cleendara, Dungloe.

His remains are reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home.

Viewing today, Monday October 2nd, from 1pm with removal at 6pm going to St Patrick’s Church, Meenacross, for 6:30pm to repose overnight.

Funeral mass on Tuesday at 11am with interment afterwards in Dungloe cemetery.

Michael Hugh McGauran, Rossmore, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh

The death has taken place of Michael Hugh McGauran at the Grann Abbey nursing home.

Removal from the nursing home on Monday at 5.45pm to arrive at Saint Michael’s Church, Mulleek, for 7pm.

Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday at 11am followed by Interment in adjoining cemetery.

Family home Private please.

