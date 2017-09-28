Death notices
Deaths in Donegal, Thursday evening, September 28th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
The death has taken place of Rev. Patrick McDermott, Edeninfagh, Glenties.
Son of the late Con and Frances and brother of the late Con,
Remains arriving Dublin Airport this Saturday morning. Arriving Saturday evening at the Church of the Holy Family, Edeninfagh, Glenties at approximately
Visitation 5 to
The death has taken place in Altnagelvin Hospital of Susan Brown, née Boyce, late of Oakfield Drive in Derry and formerly of Ramelton.
Her remains will be reposing at 1 Rosemount Gardens.
Remains leaving there on Friday morning at 9.15 going to St Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at
Burial immediately
The death has occurred in Western Australia of Philip Anthony Diver, late of Perth and formerly of Urris, Clonmany.
His ashes are reposing at his brother Patrick and his sister in law Angela’s residence in Rockstown, Urris.
