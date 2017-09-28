Deaths  in Donegal, Thursday evening, September 28th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

-Rev. Patrick McDermott, Edeninfagh, Glenties

- Susan Brown, Derry and Ramelton

- Philip Anthony Diver, Australia and Urris

Rev. Patrick McDermott, Edeninfagh, Glenties

The death has taken place of Rev. Patrick McDermott, Edeninfagh, Glenties.

Son of the late Con and Frances and brother of the late Con, Seamus and Gerry. Very deeply regretted by his brothers Donal and Liam, sister Rosaleen Deery, brother-in-law Eddie Deery, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Also regretted by Bishop Alan Mc Guckian and priests of Raphoe diocese. Regretted by Bishop Kihneman and priests of Biloxi diocese.

Remains arriving Dublin Airport this Saturday morning. Arriving Saturday evening at the Church of the Holy Family, Edeninfagh, Glenties at approximately 5pm .

Visitation 5 to 7pm . Funeral Mass this Sunday at 2pm followed by burial in Edeninfagh Cemetery.

Susan Brown, Derry and Ramelton

The death has taken place in Altnagelvin Hospital of Susan Brown, née Boyce, late of Oakfield Drive in Derry and formerly of Ramelton.

Her remains will be reposing at 1 Rosemount Gardens.

Remains leaving there on Friday morning at 9.15 going to St Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 10am.

Burial immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery.

Philip Anthony Diver, Australia and Urris

The death has occurred in Western Australia of Philip Anthony Diver, late of Perth and formerly of Urris, Clonmany.

His ashes are reposing at his brother Patrick and his sister in law Angela’s residence in Rockstown, Urris.

Funeral is on Friday morning at 11am in St Michael’s Church, Urris , with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.