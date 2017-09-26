Death notices
Deaths in Donegal -Tuesday evening, September 26th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
-Winnie Callaghan (née Scanlon)
- Marie White (née O'Donnell), Reinclevin, Dunfanaghy
- Danny McClafferty, Drimreen, Carrigart
- Sarah (Delia) Harris (née McElhinney) 1 The Croft, Glencar Scotch, Letterkenny
- Maureen Hanlon, Cloughwally, Lettermacaward
- Cathal Campbell,
- Charlie Cannon, Doonan, Donegal town
- Margaret McNelis, Fr McDyer Terrace, Glencolmcille
- Fred Simpson, Magherablade, Creeslough
Winnie Callaghan (née Scanlon)
The death has occurred of Winnie Callaghan (née Scanlon)
Remains
Marie White (née O'Donnell), Reinclevin, Dunfanaghy
The death has occurred of Marie White (née O'Donnell) late of Reinclevin, Dunfanaghy.Reposing at her late residence from
Reposing at her late residence from
Danny McClafferty, Drimreen, Carrigart
The death has occurred of Danny McClafferty, late of Drimreen, Carrigart.
Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest on Monday afternoon, September 25th, at
Sarah (Delia) Harris (née McElhinney), 1 The Croft, Glencar Scotch, Letterkenny
The death has taken place of Sarah (Delia) Harris (née McElhinney), late of, 1, The Croft, Glencar Scotch, Letterkenny. Remains
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.
Family time please from
Maureen Hanlon, Cloughwally, Lettermacaward
The death has occurred of Maureen Hanlon, late of, Cloughwally, Lettermacaward.
Reposing at her late residence. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, 27th September, at
Cathal Campbell,
The death has taken place of Cathal Campbell,
Remains will be reposing at his late residence
Removal from there on Wednesday morning to The Church of the Holy Redeemer Drimarone for
Charlie Cannon, Doonan, Donegal town
The death has occurred of Charlie Cannon, Doonan, Donegal town. Remains
Removal to St Mary’s Church, Killymard, at
Margaret McNelis, Fr McDyer Terrace, Glencolmcille
The death has occurred of Margaret McNelis, Fr McDyer Terrace, Glencolmcille. Remains
House private tomorrow, today Tuesday, September 26th with family time only. Removal on Wednesday morning to St Columba’s Church, Glencolmcille for
Fred Simpson, Magherablade, Creeslough
The death has taken place of Fred Simpson, Magherablade, Creeslough. His remains will arrive at St Columba’s Church, Cashel today.
Funeral service on Wednesday, September 27th at
