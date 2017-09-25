Deaths in Donegal, Monday evening, September 25th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

-Winnie Callaghan (née Scanlon) Bahenbuoy , Killygordon

- Thomas Walker, Railway Avenue, Killygordon

- Marie White (née O'Donnell), Reinclevin, Dunfanaghy

- Roseleen McElhinney, 68 Ard Colgan, Carndonagh

- Danny McClafferty, Drimreen, Carrigart

- Sarah (Delia) Harris (née McElhinney) 1 The Croft, Glencar Scotch, Letterkenny

- Maureen Hanlon, Cloughwally, Lettermacaward

- Ellen Gallagher, Creeslough

- Cathal Campbell, Selacis, Letterbarra

- Charlie Cannon, Doonan, Donegal town

- Margaret McNelis, Fr McDyer Terrace, Glencolmcille

- Fred Simpson, Magherablade, Creeslough



Winnie Callaghan (née Scanlon) Bahenbuoy , Killygordon

The death has occurred of Winnie Callaghan (née Scanlon) Bahenbuoy , Killygordon.

Remains reposing at her home, Monday, September 25th, from 11am until 11pm and on Tuesday from 11am until 11pm . Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday at 10.15am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Family time on the morning of the funeral

Thomas Walker, Railway Avenue, Killygordon

The sudden death has occurred in Leeds, England of Thomas Walker, Railway Avenue, Killygordon.

His remains will repose today, Monday, September 25th from 11am until 10pm. Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon, at 11am , with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Fund, care of Geraldine Walker or G.Mc Cool & Son, Funeral Directors. Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Marie White (née O'Donnell), Reinclevin, Dunfanaghy

The death has occurred of Marie White (née O'Donnell) late of Reinclevin, Dunfanaghy.

Reposing at her late residence from 3pm on Monday, September 25th. Funeral Mass in Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy on Wednesday, September 27th, at 12 noon. Cremation later. Family time please from 11pm to 10am. No flowers. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Falcarragh Community Hospital.

Roseleen McElhinney, 68 Ard Colgan, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Roseleen McElhinney, late of 68 Ard Colgan, Carndonagh.

Reposing at her late residence. Funeral tomorrow, Tuesday, at 10.30am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 10am.

Danny McClafferty, Drimreen, Carrigart

The death has occurred of Danny McClafferty, late of Drimreen, Carrigart.



Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest on Monday afternoon, September 25th, at 3pm to his late residence. Removal on Wednesday, September 27th, to the Church of St. John the Baptist for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Sarah (Delia) Harris (née McElhinney) 1 The Croft, Glencar Scotch, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Sarah (Delia) HARRIS (née McElhinney), late of, 1, The Croft, Glencar Scotch, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her home from 7pm this evening, Monday, 25th September. Funeral from there on Wednesday, 27th September, going to Conwal Parish Church, Letterkenny for 2pm Service of Thanksgiving with interment afterwards in the family plot, Gortlee Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Maureen Hanlon, Cloughwally, Lettermacaward

The death has occurred of Maureen Hanlon, late of, Cloughwally, Lettermacaward.

Reposing at her late residence from 3pm today, Monday, September 25th. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, 27th September, at 11am in St. Brigid’s Church, Lettermacaward with burial afterwards in the New Cemetery. House private please from 11pm to 10am.

Ellen Gallagher, Creeslough

The death has taken place of Ellen Gallagher, Creeslough.

Reposing at her late residence. Funeral Mass in St. Michael’s Church, Creeslough, Tuesday, September 26th, at 11am with burial afterwards in Doagh Cemetery. Family time please from 11pm to 11am. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Lake House Comfort Fund.

Cathal Campbell, Selacis, Letterbarra

The death has taken place of Cathal Campbell, Selacis, Letterbarra.

Remains will be reposing at his late residence from Monday, September 25th from 5pm with rosary at 10pm and tomorrow Tuesday from 11am with rosary at 10pm.

Removal from there on Wednesday morning to The Church of the Holy Redeemer Drimarone for 11am funeral mass with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to the patients comfort fund at Donegal Community Hospital Donegal Town c/o Gallagher Funeral Directors, Mountcharles or any family member.

Charlie Cannon, Doonan, Donegal town

The death has occurred of Charlie Cannon, Doonan, Donegal town. Remains reposing at his late residence from 7pm to 10:00pm today, Monday, September 25th and from 11am to 10pm tomorrow Tuesday.

Removal to St Mary’s Church, Killymard, at 10:15am Wednesday for funeral mass at 11:00am, with interment immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private on morning of the funeral, please.

Margaret McNelis, Fr McDyer Terrace, Glencolmcille

The death has occurred of Margaret McNelis, Fr McDyer Terrace, Glencolmcille. Remains reposing at Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Sanfields, Ardara this evening, Monday, September 25th from 6pm to 9pm with removal at 9pm to her late residence at Fr McDyer Terrace, Glencolmcille.

House private tomorrow, Tuesday, September 26th with family time only. Removal on Wednesday morning to St Columba’s Church, Glencolmcille for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Fred Simpson, Magherablade, Creeslough

The death has taken place of Fred Simpson, Magherablade, Creeslough.

His remains will arrive at St Columba Church, Cashel on Tuesday September 26th at 6pm to repose overnight.

Funeral service on Wednesday September 27th at 2pm. Burial afterwards at Doe Castle cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Falcarragh Community Hospital c/o any family member or Harkin Funeral Directors, Creeslough.

