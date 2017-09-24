Death notices
Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, September 24th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
-Winnie Callaghan (née Scanlon)
- Thomas Walker, Railway Avenue, Killygordon
- Mary Breslin, Drumalust, Mountcharles
- Rowena Graham,
- Nelly Rogers, Aphort, Arranmore Island
Winnie Callaghan (née Scanlon)
The death has occurred of Winnie Callaghan (née Scanlon)
Remains
Thomas Walker, Railway Avenue, Killygordon
The sudden death has occurred in Leeds, England of Thomas Walker, Railway Avenue, Killygordon.
His remains will repose today, Sunday, at his home from
Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Fund, care of Geraldine Walker or G.Mc Cool & Son, Funeral Directors. Family time on the morning of the funeral.
Mary Breslin, Drumalust, Mountcharles
The death has occurred of Mary Breslin, Drumalust, Mountcharles. Remains will be reposing at her late residence today Sunday from 12 noon until
Rowena Graham,
The death has occurred of Rowena Graham,
Nelly Rogers, Aphort, Arranmore Island
The death has occurred of Nelly Rogers, Aphort, Arranmore Island. Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral mass on Monday at
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Arranmore Day Centre care of any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.
If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.
