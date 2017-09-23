Death notices
Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening, September 23rd
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Thomas Walker, Railway Avenue, Killygordon
- Nelly Rodger, Aphort, Arranmore Island
Thomas Walker, Railway Avenue, Killygordon
The sudden death has occurred in Leeds, England of Thomas Walker, Railway Avenue, Killygordon.
His remains will repose at his home tomorrow Sunday, from
Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Fund, care of Geraldine Walker or G.Mc Cool & Son, Funeral Directors. Family time on the morning of the funeral.
Nelly Rodger, Aphort, Arranmore Island
The death has occurred of Nelly Rodger, Aphort, Arranmore Island.
Reposing at her late residence. Funeral Mass on Monday at
