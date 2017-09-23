Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening, September 23rd

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Thomas Walker, Railway Avenue, Killygordon



- Nelly Rodger, Aphort, Arranmore Island



The sudden death has occurred in Leeds, England of Thomas Walker, Railway Avenue, Killygordon.

His remains will repose at his home tomorrow Sunday, from 5pm until 10pm and on Monday from 11am until 10pm . Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday at 10.30am for requiem Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon, at 11am , with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Fund, care of Geraldine Walker or G.Mc Cool & Son, Funeral Directors. Family time on the morning of the funeral.

The death has occurred of Nelly Rodger, Aphort, Arranmore Island.

Reposing at her late residence. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Rosary tonight, Saturday and tomorrow, Sunday, at 10pm . Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Arranmore Day Centre c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

