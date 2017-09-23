Death notices
Deaths in Donegal - Saturday, September 23rd
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Thomas Walker, Railway Avenue, Killygordon
- Patrick A (Packie) McGoldrick, Pettigo
The sudden death has occurred in Leeds, England of Thomas Walker, Railway Avenue, Killygordon.
His remains will repose at his home tomorrow Sunday, from
Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Fund, care of Geraldine Walker or G.Mc Cool & Son, Funeral Directors. Family time on the morning of the funeral.
The death has taken place peacefully, at his residence, of Patrick A (Packie) McGoldrick, 4 Lough Derg Rd, Pettigo.
Removal from his residence on Saturday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Lettercran for Requiem Mass at
House private please on Saturday morning.
