Deaths in Donegal - Saturday, September 23rd

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Thomas Walker, Railway Avenue, Killygordon



- Patrick A (Packie) McGoldrick, Pettigo



The sudden death has occurred in Leeds, England of Thomas Walker, Railway Avenue, Killygordon.

His remains will repose at his home tomorrow Sunday, from 5pm until 10pm and on Monday from 11am until 10pm . Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon, at 11am , with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Fund, care of Geraldine Walker or G.Mc Cool & Son, Funeral Directors. Family time on the morning of the funeral.

The death has taken place peacefully, at his residence, of Patrick A (Packie) McGoldrick, 4 Lough Derg Rd, Pettigo.

Removal from his residence on Saturday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Lettercran for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

House private please on Saturday morning.

