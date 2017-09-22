Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, September 22nd

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

The death has taken place peacefully, at his residence, of Patrick A (Packie) McGoldrick, 4 Lough Derg Rd, Pettigo.

Remains will be reposing at his residence today Friday, from 11am to 9pm .

Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Lettercran for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

House private please on Saturday morning.

The death has occurred of Marjorie Kelly, née Brennan, Springlawn, Longford Town, Longford and Raphoe.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home on Thursday from 5pm until 7pm with prayers at 6pm .

Removal on Friday to arrive at St. Mel's Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Interment afterwards in St. Eunan's Cemetery, Raphoe.

