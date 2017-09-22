Death notices
Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, September 22nd
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Patrick A (Packie) McGoldrick, Pettigo
- Marjorie Kelly née Brennan Springlawn, Longford Town, Raphoe
Patrick A (Packie) McGoldrick, Pettigo
The death has taken place peacefully, at his residence, of Patrick A (Packie) McGoldrick, 4 Lough Derg Rd, Pettigo.
Remains will be reposing at his residence today Friday, from
Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Lettercran for Requiem Mass at
House private please on Saturday morning.
Marjorie Kelly née Brennan, Springlawn, Longford Town, Raphoe
The death has occurred of Marjorie Kelly, née Brennan, Springlawn, Longford Town,
Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home on Thursday from
Removal on Friday to arrive at St. Mel's Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at
