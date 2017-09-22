Deaths in Donegal - Friday, September 22nd

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Patrick A (Packie) McGoldrick, Pettigo

- Kitty Conaghan, Doorin Line, Mountcharles

- Annie Canning (née Deeney), Tyrladen, Glenvar

- Marjorie Kelly née Brennan Springlawn, Longford Town, Raphoe

- Jack Coyle, Bun an Droichid , Kerrykeel

- Kathleen McShane, Derrylahan, Kilcar

- Joseph Maxwell, Carrickbrack, Convoy

- Dolly O'Donnell, Fair Hill, Dungloe

Patrick A (Packie) McGoldrick, Pettigo

The death has taken place peacefully, at his residence, of Patrick A (Packie) McGoldrick, 4 Lough Derg Rd, Pettigo.

Remains will be reposing at his residence today Friday, from 11am to 9pm .

Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Lettercran for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

House private please on Saturday morning.

Kitty Conaghan, Doorin Line, Mountcharles

The death has taken place in her 104th year, at Aras Mhic Shuibhne Nursing Home, Mullinasole, of Kitty Conaghan, Doorin Line, Mountcharles.

Removal on Friday morning from the residence of her daughter Marguerite Lawler, Doorin Line, Mountcharles to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the patients comfort fund, Aras Mhic Shuibhne Nursing Home. House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Annie Canning (née Deeney), Tyrladen, Glenvar

The death has taken place at Mount Hybla Nursing Home, Castleknock, of Annie Canning (née Deeney), Tyrladen, Glenvar.

Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon on Friday in St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Glenvar, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Marjorie Kelly née Brennan, Springlawn, Longford Town, Raphoe

The death has occurred of Marjorie Kelly, née Brennan, Springlawn, Longford Town, Longford and Raphoe.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home on Thursday from 5pm until 7pm with prayers at 6pm .

Removal on Friday to arrive at St. Mel's Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Interment afterwards in St. Eunan's Cemetery, Raphoe.

Jack Coyle, Bun an Droichid , Kerrykeel

The sudden death has occurred in Beaumont Hospital, Dublin of Jackie Coyle, Bun an Droichid , Kerrykeel.

Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest Mountain Top, Letterkenny Thursday at 6pm going to St Mary’s Chapel, Fanavolty, Fanad for Rosary and to repose overnight.

Requiem mass on Friday at 10am followed by Cremation in Lakeland’s Crematorium, Cavan at 4pm .

House private please.

Kathleen McShane, Derrylahan, Kilcar

The death has taken place of Kathleen McShane, Derrylahan, Kilcar.

Remains are reposing at her late residence.

Removal from there on Friday, September 22nd at 11.30am for funeral Mass in St. Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 12noon with burial afterwards in Kilcar cemetery.

House private please, from 11pm till 11am .

Joseph Maxwell, Carrickbrack, Convoy

The death has taken place at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar of Joseph Maxwell, Carrickbrack, Convoy.

His remains will repose at his late residence from Wednesday, September 20th, 11am . Funeral from there on Friday, September 22nd at 1.30 for service in Carnowen Presbyterian Church at 2pm with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

Family time from 11pm till 11am .

Dolly O'Donnell, Fair Hill, Dungloe

The death has occurred of Dolly O’Donnell, Fair Hill, Dungloe.

Her remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home from 5pm on Wednesday evening September 20th, with Rosary at 9pm .

Viewing again on Thursday September 21st at 3pm , with removal at 6:30pm going to St. Patrick’s Church, Meenacross for 7pm , reposing overnight.

Funeral Mass on Friday September 22nd at 11am , with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.