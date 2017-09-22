death notices
Deaths in Donegal - Friday, September 22nd
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Patrick A (Packie) McGoldrick, Pettigo
- Kitty Conaghan, Doorin Line, Mountcharles
- Annie Canning (née Deeney), Tyrladen, Glenvar
- Marjorie Kelly née Brennan Springlawn, Longford Town, Raphoe
- Jack Coyle, Bun
- Kathleen McShane, Derrylahan, Kilcar
- Joseph Maxwell, Carrickbrack, Convoy
- Dolly O'Donnell, Fair Hill, Dungloe
The death has taken place peacefully, at his residence, of Patrick A (Packie) McGoldrick, 4 Lough Derg Rd, Pettigo.
Remains will be reposing at his residence today Friday, from
Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Lettercran for Requiem Mass at
House private please on Saturday morning.
Kitty Conaghan, Doorin Line, Mountcharles
The death has taken place in her 104th year, at Aras Mhic Shuibhne Nursing Home, Mullinasole, of Kitty Conaghan, Doorin Line, Mountcharles.
Removal on Friday morning from the residence of her daughter Marguerite Lawler, Doorin Line, Mountcharles to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles for
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the patients comfort fund, Aras Mhic Shuibhne Nursing Home. House private on the morning of the
Annie Canning (née Deeney), Tyrladen, Glenvar
The death has taken place at Mount Hybla Nursing Home, Castleknock, of Annie Canning (née Deeney), Tyrladen, Glenvar.
Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon on Friday in St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Glenvar, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.
Marjorie Kelly née Brennan, Springlawn, Longford Town, Raphoe
The death has occurred of Marjorie Kelly, née Brennan, Springlawn, Longford Town,
Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home on Thursday from
Removal on Friday to arrive at St. Mel's Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at
Jack Coyle, Bun
The sudden death has occurred in Beaumont Hospital, Dublin of Jackie Coyle, Bun
Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest Mountain Top, Letterkenny Thursday at
Requiem mass on Friday at
House
Kathleen McShane, Derrylahan, Kilcar
The death has taken place of Kathleen McShane, Derrylahan, Kilcar.
Remains are reposing at her late residence.
Removal from there on Friday, September 22nd at 11.30am for funeral Mass in St. Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 12noon with burial
House private please, from
Joseph Maxwell, Carrickbrack, Convoy
The death has taken place at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar of Joseph Maxwell, Carrickbrack, Convoy.
His remains will repose at his late residence
Family time from
Dolly O'Donnell, Fair Hill, Dungloe
The death has occurred of Dolly O’Donnell, Fair Hill, Dungloe.
Her remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home from
Viewing again on
Funeral Mass on
