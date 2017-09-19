Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, September 19th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Agnes (Nessie) Mc Dougall, Keadue and formerly of Glasgow

- Pat Forker, Glenahilk, Burtonport

- Francie Mc Ginley, Lower Mount Marion, Milford

- Sophie Mc Ateer, Lower Mount Marion, Milford

Agnes (Nessie) Mc Dougall, Keadue and formerly of Glasgow

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Agnes (Nessie) Mc Dougall, Keadue and formerly of Glasgow.

Reposing at Mc Glynn’s Funeral Home, Dungloe on Tuesday 19th September from 5pm till 8pm and again on Wednesday 20th September from 5pm till 8pm . Removal on Thursday morning, 21st September at 10.30am going to St. Columba’s Church, Acres for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery



Pat Forker, Glenahilk, Burtonport

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Pat Forker, late of Glenahilk, Burtonport.

His remains will repose at his late residence. Rosary each night at 9pm .

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, September 20th, at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Acres, with interment afterward in Belcruit Cemetery.

House private please from 11pm to 10am .



Francie Mc Ginley, Lower Mount Marion, Milford

The death has taken place of Francie Mc Ginley, late of Lower Mount Marion, Milford.

Reposing at his late residence.

Requiem Mass is on Wednesday at 11am in St Peter’s Church, Milford. Burial afterward in Milford Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm till 10am .

Sophie Mc Ateer, Lower Mount Marion, Milford

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Sophie Mc Ateer, late of Lower Mount Marion, Milford.

Her remains are reposing at her home. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 2pm in St Peter’s Church, Milford. Burial afterward in Milford Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm till 10am

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.