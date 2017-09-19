Death notices
Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday, September 19th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Mary Gallagher, Tyrconnell Street, Donegal Town
- Pat Forker, Glenahilk, Burtonport
- Francie Mc Ginley, Lower Mount Marion, Milford
- Máire McElroy, Magheroarty, Gortahork
- Mona Galvin, Longford and formerly Letterkenny
- Sophie Mc Ateer, Lower Mount Marion, Milford
- Kathleen Lester, Dublin and Convoy
Mary Gallagher, Tyrconnell Street, Donegal Town
The death has occurred at Donegal Community Hospital of Mary Gallagher, Tyrconnell Street, Donegal Town.
She is a former teacher at Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town.
Funeral Mass today, Tuesday, at
Pat Forker, Glenahilk, Burtonport
The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Pat Forker, late of Glenahilk, Burtonport.
His remains will repose at his late residence. Rosary each night at
Funeral Mass on Wednesday, September 20th, at
House private please from
Francie Mc Ginley, Lower Mount Marion, Milford
The death has taken place of Francie Mc Ginley, late of Lower Mount Marion, Milford.
Reposing at his late residence.
Requiem Mass is on Wednesday at
Family time from
Máire McElroy, Magheroarty, Gortahork
The death has occurred of Màire McElroy, Magheroarty, Gortahork. Funeral from Glasgow on Monday, the 18th September, to arrive at Christ the King Church, Gortahork for
Frances Marie Duffy, Tonagh Carrigans
The death has taken place of Frances Marie Duffy, late of Tonagh, Carrigans.
Her remains will repose at the family home in Ardagh, Carrigans from 6.30pm on
Funeral on Tuesday morning September 19th, with 11 o’clock requiem mass in St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston.
Mona Galvin, Longford and formerly Letterkenny
The death has taken place of Mona Galvin (née McTeague), late of
Her remains will
Interment
Sophie Mc Ateer, Lower Mount Marion, Milford
The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Sophie Mc Ateer, late of Lower Mount Marion, Milford.
Her remains are reposing at her home. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at
Family time from
Kathleen Lester, Dublin and Convoy
The death has taken place of Kathleen Lester, née Kelly, late of Sallynoggin in Dublin and formerly of Kiltoal, Convoy.
Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Victories, Chapel, Sallynoggin, Dublin on
Donations if desired to Alzheimer’s Society Ireland c/o Paddy Kelly, Figart, Raphoe.
If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.