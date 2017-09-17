Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, September 17th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Michael Mc Gettigan, Ard Cuílin, The Glebe, Donegal town

- Sadie Graham, Ballintra

- Patsy McGoldrick, Glasbolie, Ballintra

- Peter Devenney, Brookville Park, Drogheda and Ranafast

- James Doran, 24 Muckish Avenue, Letterkenny

- Patrick O'Donnell, Glen Road, Annagry

- Kathleen Lester, née Kelly, Sallynoggin, Dublin and Convoy

- Máire McElroy, Magheroarty, Gortahork

- Peter Carr, Curraghfeehan, Bruckless

- Margaret McGettigan, née Masterson, Kilconnell, Glebe, Kilmacrennan

- Mrs Frances Marie Duffy, Tonagh Carrigans

The death has occurred of Michael Mc Gettigan, Ard Cuílin, The Glebe, Donegal town, peacefully in The Donegal Hospice Letterkenny.

Remains will leave his late residence on Sunday at 6:30pm to arrive at St Patrick's Church Donegal Town for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11am in St Patrick's Church Donegal Town with burial immediately afterwards in Clar cemetery. House Private please.

The death has occurred of Sadie Graham, Ballintra peacefully at Rush Nursing Home, Rush, County Dublin.

Removal on Sunday evening to Laghey Parish Church, Co. Donegal arriving at 5pm. Funeral Service on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in adjoining graveyard.

The death has taken place of Patsy McGoldrick, Glasbolie, Ballintra. Reposing at his late residence 1pm until 10pm. Removal on Monday morning to St Brigid's Church, Ballintra, for funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Donegal Community Hospital. House private on Monday morning, please.

The death has occurred of Peter Devenney, Brookville Park, Drogheda, Louth and Ranafast. Reposing at his late residence from 3pm until 9pm on Sunday. Removal on Monday morning at 10.30 am to Our Lady of Lourdes Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.00 o’clock. Burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery. House private on Monday morning.

The death has occurred of James Doran, 24 Muckish Avenue, Letterkenny. Reposing at his son Gerry’s home, 16 Slieve Snacht Close, Letterkenny. Funeral Mass on Monday at 10am in St Eunan’s Cathedral. Interment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Kidney Dialysis Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Con McDaid and Sons Funeral Directors, Letterkenny.

The death has taken place of Patrick O'Donnell, Glen Road, Annagry formerly of Oughmeen, Meentotten. Reposing at his late residence. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in the Star of the Sea Church Annagry with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Rosary both nights at 9pm. House private please from 11pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Dungloe Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Sean McGlynn Funeral Director, Dungloe.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Lester, née Kelly, Sallynoggin, Dublin and Convoy. Removal on Tuesday morning from Patrick O’Donovan and Son Funeral Home, Sallynoggin, opposite Sallynoggin Church, to Our Lady of Victories Church, Sallynoggin arriving at 9.50am. Funeral immediately after 10am Requiem Mass to St. Mary’s Old Cemetery, Convoy arriving at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland. Donation box at rear of Church.

The death has occurred of Màire McElroy, Magheroarty, Gortahork. Funeral from Glasgow on Monday, the 18th September, to arrive at Christ the King Church, Gortahork for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, the 19th, at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

The death has taken place of Peter Carr, Curraghfeehan, Bruckless. Reposing at his late residence today, Sunday, September 17th until 11pm. Removal tomorrow, Monday, at 10.30am to The Church of Saint Joseph and Saint Conal, Bruckless, for funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Donegal Hospice.

The death has occurred of Margaret McGettigan, née Masterson, Kilconnell, Glebe, Kilmacrennan and formerly of Achill, County Mayo. Reposing at her late residence until removal tomorrow, Monday, to St Columba's Church, Kilmacrenan, for Requiem Mass at 2pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family time, please, on Monday morning. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society, Donegal Branch.

The death has taken place of Mrs Frances Marie Duffy, late of Tonagh, Carrigans.

Her remains will repose at the family home in Ardagh, Carrigans from 6.30pm on Sunday September 17th.

Funeral on Tuesday morning September 19th, with 11 o’clock requiem mass in St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston.

