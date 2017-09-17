Deaths in Donegal, Sunday morning, September 17th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Michael Mc Gettigan, Ard Cuílin, The Glebe, Donegal town

The death has occurred of Michael Mc Gettigan, Ard Cuílin, The Glebe, Donegal town, peacefully in The Donegal Hospice Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his late residence from 2pm on Saturday. House Private please. Remains will leave his late residence on Sunday at 6:30pm to arrive at St Patrick's Church Donegal Town for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11am in St Patrick's Church Donegal Town with burial immediately afterwards in Clar cemetery. House Private please

Sadie Graham, Ballintra

The death has occurred of Sadie Graham, Ballintra peacefully at Rush Nursing Home, Rush, County Dublin. Reposing in McNally's Funeral Home, Drogheda St., Balbriggan on Saturday afternoon from 3pm to 5pm. Removal on Sunday evening to Laghey Parish Church, Co. Donegal arriving at 5pm. Funeral Service on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in adjoining graveyard.

Trevor Peoples, 398 Ard Baithin, St Johnston

The death has occurred of Trevor Peoples, 398 Ard Baithin, St Johnston. Reposing at his late residence .

Removal on Sunday at 12.30pm to St. Baithin’s Church, St. Johnston for Requiem Mass at 1pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Intensive Care Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital.

Patsy McGoldrick, Glasbolie, Ballintra

The death has taken place of Patsy McGoldrick, Glasbolie, Ballintra. Reposing at his late residence 1pm until 10pm. Removal on Monday morning to St Brigid's Church, Ballintra, for funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Donegal Community Hospital. House private on Monday morning, please.

Elizabeth (Betty) McClintock née McClean, Ardagh Upper, St. Johnston

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Moody, McClintock née Mc Clean, Ardagh Upper, St Johnston. Reposing at her late home, Ardagh Upper, St Johnston until removal today, Sunday, at 2pm for Service St. Johnston Presbyterian Church at 2.30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to St Johnston Presbyterian Church Repair Fund, c/o any family member or the church committee.

Peter Devenney, Brookville Park, Drogheda and Ranafast

The death has occurred of Peter Deveenney, Brookville Park, Drogheda, Louth and Ranafast. Reposing at his late residence from 3pm until 9pm on Sunday. Removal on Monday morning at 10.30 am to Our Lady of Lourdes Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.00 o’clock. Burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery. House private on Monday morning.

James Doran, 24 Muckish Avenue, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of James Doran, 24 Muckish Avenue, Letterkenny. Reposing at his son Gerry’s home, 16 Slieve Snacht Close, Letterkenny. Funeral Mass on Monday at 10am in St Eunan’s Cathedral. Interment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Kidney Dialisis Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Con McDaid and Sons Funeral Directors, Letterkenny.

Patrick O'Donnell, Glen Road, Annagry

The death has taken place of Patrick O'Donnell, Glen Road, Annagry formerly of Oughmeen, Meentotten. Reposing in McGlynn's Funeral Home this evening, Saturday, September 16th, from 5pm with removal at 8pm to his home in the Glen, Annagry. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in the Star of the Sea Church Annagry with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Rosary both nights at 9pm. House private please from 11pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Dungloe Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Sean McGlynn Funeral Director, Dungloe.

Isabel Cain, Rockhill, Ballintra

The death has occurred of Isabel Cain, Rockhill, Ballintra. Reposing at her late residence in Rockhill, Ballintra on Saturday from 3 o'clock to 11 o'clock. Funeral arriving at St Brigid's Church, Ballintra, for Mass of the resurrection at 11 o'clock on Sunday with interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Shiel Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member.

Collumb Christopher, Ardsbeg, Gortahork

The death has taken place of Collumb Christopher, Ardsbeg, Gortahork. Funeral from Glasgow to Christ the King Church, Gortahork tomorrow, Saturday, the 16th September, to arrive between 4.00 and 4.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, the 17th, at 1.00pm with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Kathleen Lester, née Kelly, Sallynoggin, Dublin and Convoy

The death has occurred of Kathleen Lester, née Kelly, Sallynoggin, Dublin and Convoy. Removal this Tuesday morning from Patrick O’Donovan and Son Funeral Home, Sallynoggin, opposite Sallynoggin Church, to Our Lady of Victories Church, Sallynoggin arriving at 9.50am. Funeral immediately after 10am Requiem Mass to St. Mary’s Old Cemetery, Convoy arriving at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland. Donation box at rear of Church.

Máire McElroy, Magheroarty, Gortahork

The death has occurred of Màire McElroy, Magheroarty, Gortahork. Funeral from Glasgow on Monday, the 18th September, to arrive at Christ the King Church, Gortahork for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, the 19th, at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

