Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, September 15th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

The death has taken place of Trevor Peoples, 398 Ard Baithin, St Johnston.

Reposing at his late residence from 6pm this evening (Friday).

Removal on Sunday at 12.30pm to St. Baithin’s Church, St. Johnston for Requiem Mass at 1pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Intensive Care Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital.

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Noonan, 14 Gartan Avenue, Letterkenny.

Reposing at her late residence. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Saturday in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny. Burial afterwards in Tully Cemetery, Ramelton.

Family time, please, from 11pm until 11am . Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the intensive care unit.

