Death notices
Deaths in Donegal - Friday, September 15th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Kathleen Gallagher, Gortnaluchoge, Downings
- Corney Mandy Gallagher, Creeslough
- Mary Johnston, The Mullins, Donegal
- Mary Noonan, 14 Gartan Avenue, Letterkenny
- Eamon Martin, Butcher Street, Lifford
Kathleen Gallagher, Gortnaluchoge, Downings
The death has taken place of Kathleen Gallagher, Gortnaluchoge, Downings.
Reposing at her late residence. Removal today, Friday, to the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart for
Family flowers
Corney Mandy Gallagher, Creeslough
The death has taken place of Corney Mandy Gallagher, Creeslough.
Reposing at the home of his brother John Gallagher, Creeslough.
Funeral Mass today, Friday, September 15th, in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough at
Family time, please, from
Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Lake House Patients Comfort Fund, Portnablagh, care of any family member.
Mary Johnston, The Mullins, Donegal
The death has taken place peacefully, in Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Killybegs, of Mary Johnston, The Mullins, Donegal town.
Reposing at her residence in the Mullins, Donegal town. Removal to St. Mary’s Church,
Killymard, at 10.30am today, Friday, for funeral Mass at
Mary Noonan, 14 Gartan Avenue, Letterkenny
The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Noonan, 14 Gartan Avenue, Letterkenny.
Reposing at her late residence. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Saturday in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny. Burial afterwards in Tully Cemetery, Ramelton.
Family time, please, from
Eamon Martin, Butcher Street, Lifford
The death has taken place of Eamon Martin, late of Butcher Street, Lifford.
Reposing at the home of his son John Martin at 6 Chestnut Grove, Lifford.
Funeral leaving from there today, Friday, at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at
Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.
Family time please from
