Death notices
Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday, September 12th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Joseph (Joe) Doherty, Glenkeen, Milford
- Kathleen Fullerton, Corvin,
- Nora Frances Hanniford (née Carney) Mullaghduff, Kincasslagh
- Julia Deeney (née CANNON), Inch View, Rathmullan
- Liam Hyland, Old Golf Course Road, Donegal town
- Anthony McLaughlin, 3 Millfield Crescent, Buncrana
- Caroline Mc Gahern, Cavan Hill, Lifford
- John McBride, Derryhassen, Downings
Joseph (Joe) Doherty, Glenkeen, Milford
The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Doherty, Glenkeen, Milford.
Remains
Kathleen Fullerton, Corvin,
The death has occurred of Kathleen Fullerton, Corvin,
Reposing at her late residence from
Nora Frances Hanniford (née Carney) Mullaghduff, Kincasslagh
The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Nora Frances Hanniford nee Carney, Mullaghduff, Kincasslagh.
Her remains will repose at McGlynns Funeral Home from
Funeral Mass on Wednesday, September 13th at
Family flowers only, donations to the St Vincent de Paul c/o any family member or Sean McGlynn Undertaker.
Julia Deeney (née Cannon), Inch View, Rathmullan
The death has taken place of Julia Deeney (née Cannon), Inch View, Rathmullan.
Funeral from her residence at 12.20pm on Tuesday for 1.00pm Requiem Mass in St. Joseph's Church, Rathmullan, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.
Family flowers only - donations in lieu to the Alzheimers Society care of McElwee Funeral Directors or any family member.House Private from 10.30pm and 10.00am.
Liam Hyland, Old Golf Course Road, Donegal town
The death has taken place of Liam Hyland, late of Tullycullion, Old Golf Course Road, Donegal town.
Remains
Family flowers
Caroline Mc Gahern, Cavan Hill, Lifford
The death has taken place of Caroline Mc Gahern (née French), Cavan Hill, Lifford.
Reposing at her daughter, Roisin Friel`s home, Stranamuck, Castlefin today, Sunday, September 10th, from
Funeral leaving on Tuesday (September 12th) at 10.20a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at
Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Donegal Hospice, c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.
Family time please from
John McBride, Derryhassen, Downings
The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of John McBride, late of Faoin Bhinn, Derryhassen, Downings.
His remains are reposing at his late residence.
Funeral from there on Tuesday morning going to the Church of St. John the Baptist, Carrigart, for requiem mass at
Anthony McLaughlin, 3 Millfield Crescent, Buncrana
The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry of Anthony McLaughlin, late of 3 Millfield Crescent, Buncrana.
Remains
Funeral from there at 9.15 am on Tuesday going to St. Mary’s Oratory for 10 o’clock requiem mass with burial afterwards to Cockhill cemetery.
Family time from
