Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday, September 12th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Joseph (Joe) Doherty, Glenkeen, Milford

- Kathleen Fullerton, Corvin, Linsford , Buncrana

- Nora Frances Hanniford (née Carney) Mullaghduff, Kincasslagh

- Julia Deeney (née CANNON), Inch View, Rathmullan

- Liam Hyland, Old Golf Course Road, Donegal town

- Anthony McLaughlin, 3 Millfield Crescent, Buncrana

- Caroline Mc Gahern, Cavan Hill, Lifford

- John McBride, Derryhassen, Downings



The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Doherty, Glenkeen, Milford.

Remains reposing at his home. Requiem Mass on Wednesday September 13th at 11 am in St. Peter's Church, Milford. Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.



The death has occurred of Kathleen Fullerton, Corvin, Linsford , Buncrana.

Reposing at her late residence from 7pm on Monday, 11th September. Removal on Wednesday 13th at 12 noon, for 1pm Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 10am .



The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Nora Frances Hanniford nee Carney, Mullaghduff, Kincasslagh.

Her remains will repose at McGlynns Funeral Home from 6pm on Monday evening September 11th, with Rosary at 7.30pm. Viewing on Tuesday, September 12th from 5pm , with removal at 6.30pm going to St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh for 7pm , to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, September 13th at 11am , with burial afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations to the St Vincent de Paul c/o any family member or Sean McGlynn Undertaker.

The death has taken place of Julia Deeney (née Cannon), Inch View, Rathmullan.

Funeral from her residence at 12.20pm on Tuesday for 1.00pm Requiem Mass in St. Joseph's Church, Rathmullan, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only - donations in lieu to the Alzheimers Society care of McElwee Funeral Directors or any family member.House Private from 10.30pm and 10.00am.

The death has taken place of Liam Hyland, late of Tullycullion, Old Golf Course Road, Donegal town.

Remains reposing at his residence at Tullycullion, Donegal town, from 11am today, Tuesday until 10 pm tomorrow night. Removal on Wednesday morning to st Patrick's Church, Donegal town, for 11 am Funeral Mass with burial immediately afterwards in St Agatha's cemetery, Clar.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Donegal town and Clar S.V.P. Society in care of any family member. House strictly private please on Wednesday morning.

The death has taken place of Caroline Mc Gahern (née French), Cavan Hill, Lifford.

Reposing at her daughter, Roisin Friel`s home, Stranamuck, Castlefin today, Sunday, September 10th, from 6p.m.

Funeral leaving on Tuesday (September 12th) at 10.20a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11a.m.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Donegal Hospice, c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11p.m. to 11a.m.

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of John McBride, late of Faoin Bhinn, Derryhassen, Downings.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday morning going to the Church of St. John the Baptist, Carrigart, for requiem mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry of Anthony McLaughlin, late of 3 Millfield Crescent, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at his residence.

Funeral from there at 9.15 am on Tuesday going to St. Mary’s Oratory for 10 o’clock requiem mass with burial afterwards to Cockhill cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 10am .

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.