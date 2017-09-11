Deaths in Donegal - Monday, September 11th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Julia Deeney (née CANNON), Inch View, Rathmullan

-Margaret Price, 11 Rosemount Terrace, Letterkenny

- Liam Hyland, Old Golf Course Road, Donegal town

- Anthony McLaughlin, 3 Millfield Crescent, Buncrana

- Caroline Mc Gahern, Cavan Hill, Lifford

- John McBride, Derryhassen, Downings

- Babs Maguire, Rathglass, Moy Road, Ballyshannon

- Ownie Greene, Scraig, Arranmore Island

The death has taken place of Julia Deeney (née CANNON), Inch View, Rathmullan.

Funeral from her residence at 12.20pm on Tuesday for 1.00pm Requiem Mass in St. Joseph's Church, Rathmullan, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only - donations in lieu to the Alzheimers Society care of McElwee Funeral Directors or any family member.House Private from 10.30pm and 10.00am.

The death has occurred of Margaret Price, 11 Rosemount Terrace, Letterkenny.

Removal from her late residence on Monday at 1.30pm to St Eunan's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice.

The death has occurred of Liam Hyland, late of Tullycullion, Old Golf Course Road, Donegal town. Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

The death has taken place of Caroline Mc Gahern (née French), Cavan Hill, Lifford.

Reposing at her daughter, Roisin Friel`s home, Stranamuck, Castlefin today, Sunday, September 10th, from 6p.m.

Funeral leaving on Tuesday (September 12th) at 10.20a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11a.m.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Donegal Hospice, c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11p.m. to 11a.m.

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of John McBride, late of Faoin Bhinn, Derryhassen, Downings.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday morning going to the Church of St. John the Baptist, Carrigart, for requiem mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Babs Maguire, late of Rathglass, Moy Road, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at her late residence on Sunday from 12 noon until 10pm .

Removal on Monday afternoon at 1:15pm to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon, for mass of the resurrection at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Monday.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the palliative care team, the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo, C/O Conlon and Breslin Funeral Directors. 086 249 2036

The death has occurred in Sligo of Ownie Greene, formerly of Scraig, Arranmore Island.

Remains reposing at his late residence on Arranmore.

Rosary tonight, Sunday, at 9pm .

Funeral Mass on Monday, September 11th, in St Crone’s Church Arranmore at 11am .

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

House private please from 10pm until 10am and private the morning of the funeral

The death has take place at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry of Anthony McLaughlin, late of 3 Millfield Crescent, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at his residence.

Funeral from there at 9.15 am on Tuesday going to St. Mary’s Oratory for 10 o’clock requiem mass with burial afterwards to Cockhill cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 10am .

