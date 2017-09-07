Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, September 7th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Mary B Gallagher, Lower Main Street, Letterkenny

Reposing at Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Letterkenny, with viewing this Thursday evening, 7th September, from 7pm till 9pm . Removal tomorrow, Friday evening, 8th September, at 5.45pm to arrive at St. Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny for 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, 9th September, at 11am followed by burial in Templedouglas Cemetery.

Annie Boyle, Cloughglass, Burtonport

Removal to her family home in Cloughglass tomorrow, Friday evening, September 8th, at 8pm . Rosary at 9pm . Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, September 9th, in St. Columba’s Chruch, Acres at 11am followed by burial in Belcruit Cemetery.

Ethna Gallagher, Croagh Road, Dunkineely

Ethna Gallagher, Croagh Road, Dunkineely

Reposing at the home of her daughter Mary and son-in-law Aidan O'Donnell, Croagh Road, Dunkineely today, Thursday, from 6pm to 10pm and tomorrow, Friday, from 2pm to 10pm .