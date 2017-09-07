Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, September 7th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
-Mary B Gallagher, Lower Main Street, Letterkenny
-Annie Boyle, Cloughglass, Burtonport
- Ethna Gallagher, Croagh Road, Dunkineely
Mary B Gallagher, Lower Main Street, Letterkenny
The death has taken place of Mary B Gallagher, Lower Main Street, Letterkenny.
Reposing at Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Letterkenny, with viewing this Thursday evening, 7th September, from
Annie Boyle, Cloughglass, Burtonport
The death has taken place of Annie Boyle, Cloughglass, Burtonport
Removal to her family home in Cloughglass tomorrow, Friday evening, September 8th, at
Ethna Gallagher, Croagh Road, Dunkineely
The death has taken place of Ethna Gallagher, Croagh Road, Dunkineely. Reposing at the home of her daughter Mary and son-in-law Aidan O’Donnell, Croagh Road, Dunkineely today, Thursday, from
Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to the Church of Saint Joseph and Saint Conal, Bruckless for Funeral Mass at