Deaths in Donegal - Thursday, September 7th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Mary A Sweeney, Magheroarty, Gortahork

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary A Sweeney of Magheroarty, Gortahork. Removal today, Tuesday, the 5th September from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Letterkenny at 3.00pm going to her late residence. Funeral from there on Thursday the 7th to Christ the King Church, Gortahork for 11.00am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Rosary both nights at 10.00pm house private after rosary till 10.00am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Blind Society care of any family member or Gallagher Funeral Director, Gortahork.

Michael Mc Conigley, Rosskirk, Fanad

The death has taken place Aras Ui Dhomhnaill Nursing Home in Milford of Michael Mc Conigley, late of Rosskirk, Fanad.

Removal from the Nursing Home on Tuesday afternoon September 5th at 2 pm, going to his late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday, September 7th at 2.40pm, going to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballincrick for Requiem Mass at 3 pm, followed by burial in Fanavolty cemetery.

Mary McDevitt, Ochtore, Kerrykeel

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Mary McDevitt, Ochtore, Kerrykeel.

Reposing at the home of her sister Kathleen Doherty, Ochtore, Kerrykeel from 3.30pm on Thursday, 7th September until removal at 10.30am on Friday, 8th September to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kerrykeel for 11 am Requiem Mass, followed by interment in Milford Cemetery.

House private from 10.30pm on Thursday to 10 am on Friday.