Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, August 31st

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Brendan Doherty, Laneway Cottage, Aghilly, Buncrana

- Biddy Jack Gallagher, Cashel Hill, Falcarragh

- Patricia O’ Brien, Sligo/Lower Dunmore, Falcarragh

- Annie Travers, Laghey

- Peter Boyle, Arduns, Gweedore

- Nuala Molloy, Main Street, Killybegs

- Patricia O'Brien, Lower Dunmore, Falcarragh

- John Gavigan, Dundrum and Altnagapple, Ardara

Brendan Doherty, Laneway Cottage, Aghilly, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Brendan Doherty, Laneway Cottage, Aghilly, Buncrana. Removal from Porter’s Funeral Home, Meenagorey, Buncrana this Thursday evening, at 6pm to his son Patrick’s residence at 6 Castle Park, Buncrana.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, 2nd September, in St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private please from 10pm until 10am and strictly private on the morning of the funeral.

Biddy Jack Gallagher, Cashel Hill, Falcarragh

The death has taken place of Biddy Jack Gallagher, Cashel Hill, Falcarragh, DonegalRemoval this Thursday evening, 31st August, at 6pm from Lakehouse Nursing home, Portnablagh to her son Josie’s residence, Ballina, Falcarragh. Funeral Mass on Saturday, 2nd September, at 11am in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please from 11pm until 10am . Rosary both nights at 10pm . Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Lakehouse Nursing Home.

Patricia O’ Brien, Sligo/Lower Dunmore, Falcarragh

The death has taken place in Cregg House, Sligo of Patricia O’ Brien, late of Lower Dunmore, Falcarragh and Sligo.

Her remains arriving at her late residence Lower Dunmore today, Thursday August 31st at approximately 3.30pm.

Funeral mass on Friday, September 1st, at 12 noon in St Finan’s Church, Falcarragh with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary tonight night, Thursday at 9pm .

House private from 11pm and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Cregg House, Sligo c/o any family member or Carton Funeral Directors, Falcarragh.

Annie Travers, Laghey

The death has occurred of Annie Travers, née Gallagher, late of Greagh Barr, Laghey.

Her remains will be reposing at the home from 6pm on Wednesday evening with removal at 7pm to arrive at St. Bridget’s Church, Ballintra at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Aras Mhic Shuibhne Patients Comfort Fund, c/o any family member or Martin Gallagher funeral director, Laghey, 086 354 7875.

Peter Boyle, Arduns, Gweedore

The death has taken place of Peter Boyle, Arduns, Gweedore.

Remains reposing at the family home. Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg on Friday morning, September 1st, at 11am followed by burial in Magheragallen Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Gweedore Day Centre. Rosary both nights at 9pm . House private from 10pm to 10am .

Nuala Molloy, Main Street, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Nuala Molloy, Main Street, Killybegs.

Remains reposing at the residence of her niece Patricia Flaherty. Removal tomorrow Thursday at 6 30pm to St.Mary's Church Killybegs for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family time for 11pm to 11am please.

Patricia O'Brien, Lower Dunmore, Falcarragh

The death has taken place in Cregg House, Sligo of Patricia O’ Brien, daughter of Frank O’ Brien, Lower Dunmore, Falcarragh.

Her remains arriving at her late residence Lower Dunmore tomorrow, Thursday 31st August at approx 3.30pm.

Funeral mass on Friday, September 1st at 12 noon in St Finan’s Church, Falcarragh with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary tomorrow night, Thursday 31st August at 9pm . House private from 11pm and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Cregg House, Sligo c/o any family member or Carton Funeral Directors, Falcarragh.

John Gavigan, Dundrum and Altnagapple, Ardara

The death has occurred of John Gavigan, Dundrum, Dublin and formerly Altnagapple, Ardara.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated in The Church Of The Holy Family Ardara on Friday morning, 1st September at 10am .

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.