Death notices
Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, August 31st
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Brendan Doherty, Laneway Cottage, Aghilly, Buncrana
- Biddy Jack Gallagher, Cashel Hill, Falcarragh
- Patricia O’ Brien, Sligo/Lower Dunmore, Falcarragh
- Annie Travers, Laghey
- Peter Boyle, Arduns, Gweedore
- Nuala Molloy, Main Street, Killybegs
- Patricia O'Brien, Lower Dunmore, Falcarragh
- John Gavigan, Dundrum and Altnagapple, Ardara
Brendan Doherty, Laneway Cottage, Aghilly, Buncrana
The death has taken place of Brendan Doherty, Laneway Cottage, Aghilly, Buncrana. Removal from Porter’s Funeral Home, Meenagorey, Buncrana this Thursday evening, at
Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, 2nd September, in St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill at
Biddy Jack Gallagher, Cashel Hill, Falcarragh
The death has taken place of Biddy Jack Gallagher, Cashel Hill, Falcarragh, DonegalRemoval this Thursday evening, 31st August, at
Patricia O’ Brien, Sligo/Lower Dunmore, Falcarragh
The death has taken place in Cregg House, Sligo of Patricia O’ Brien, late of Lower Dunmore, Falcarragh and Sligo.
Her remains arriving at her late residence Lower Dunmore today,
Funeral mass on Friday, September 1st, at 12 noon in St Finan’s Church, Falcarragh with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Rosary tonight night, Thursday at
House private from
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Cregg House, Sligo c/o any family member or Carton Funeral Directors, Falcarragh.
Annie Travers, Laghey
The death has occurred of Annie Travers, née Gallagher, late of
Her remains will be reposing at the home from
Funeral Mass on Thursday at
Peter Boyle, Arduns, Gweedore
The death has taken place of Peter Boyle, Arduns, Gweedore.
Remains
Nuala Molloy, Main Street, Killybegs
The death has occurred of Nuala Molloy, Main Street, Killybegs.
Remains
Patricia O'Brien, Lower Dunmore, Falcarragh
The death has taken place in Cregg House, Sligo of Patricia O’ Brien, daughter of Frank O’ Brien, Lower Dunmore, Falcarragh.
Her remains arriving at her late residence Lower Dunmore tomorrow, Thursday 31st August at approx 3.30pm.
Funeral mass on Friday, September 1st at 12 noon in St Finan’s Church, Falcarragh with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Rosary tomorrow night, Thursday 31st August at
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Cregg House, Sligo c/o any family member or Carton Funeral Directors, Falcarragh.
John Gavigan, Dundrum and Altnagapple, Ardara
The death has occurred of John Gavigan, Dundrum, Dublin and formerly Altnagapple, Ardara.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated in The Church Of The Holy Family Ardara on Friday morning, 1st September at
If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.