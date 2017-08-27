Death notices
Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, August 27th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Johnny O'Donnell, Stranalough, Glenties.
- Michael McGlynn, Charlestown, Co. Mayo and formerly of Cashel, Rossnowlagh
- Elizabeth Smyth, nee O’Donnell, Derrydrul and formerly Canada
- Michael McGlinchey, 7A Beechwood Avenue, Letterkenny
- Ava Maria Fehilly Harrington, Donegal town
- Vincent Geraghty, Sandycove, Dublin/Milford
- Bernard (Barney) Crawley, Saltpans, Dungloe
Paddy McCauley, Broadpath, Convoy
The death has taken place of Paddy McCauley, Broadpath, Convoy.
Reposing at his late residence until removal on Monday at 10.30am for
House private please (family and friends welcome). House private on Monday morning. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Brimley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy.
Johnny O'Donnell, Stranalough, Glenties
The death has taken of Johnny O'Donnell, Stranalough, Glenties.
His remains are reposing at his residence. Removal from there on Tuesday morning at 11.30am going to St Connell’s church Glenties for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.
Family time from
Michael McGlynn, Charlestown, Co. Mayo and formerly of Cashel, Rossnowlagh
The death has taken place of Michael McGlynn, St Anne’s Nursing Home, Charlestown, Co. Mayo and formerly of Cashel, Rossnowlagh.
Reposing at the Sheil Hospital Mortuary, Ballyshannon, on Monday from
Elizabeth Smyth, nee O’Donnell, Derrydrul and formerly Canada
The death has taken place of Elizabeth Smyth, nee O’Donnell, Derrydrul and formerly from Canada at Aras Gweedore.
Her remains will be reposing at McGlynn’s Funeral Home, Chapel Road, Dungloe today, Sunday, from 5 pm with
Funeral Mass on Monday at
Interment afterwards in Dungloe Cemetery.
Michael McGlinchey, 7A Beechwood Avenue, Letterkenny
The death has taken place of Michael McGlinchey, 7A Beechwood Avenue, Letterkenny. Michael's remains will be reposing at his late residence from 11 am today, Sunday, August 27th.
Funeral Mass on Tuesday at
Ava Maria Fehilly Harrington, Donegal town
The death has taken place of Ava Maria Fehilly Harrington, 1 Lurganboy, Donegal town.
Remains
Funeral Mass on Monday at
Vincent Geraghty, Sandycove, Dublin/Milford
The death has taken place of Vincent Geraghty, Sandycove Dublin, formerly of Milford.
Reposing Monday in Quinn’s of Glasthule from
Removal on Tuesday to St. Joseph’s Church, Glasthule, for
Bernard (Barney) Crawley, Saltpans, Dungloe
The death has taken place of Bernard (Barney) Crawley, Saltpans, Dungloe.
Reposing at his late residence from 12 noon today, Saturday. Rosary both nights at
Family time from
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director, Dungloe.
