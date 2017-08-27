Deaths in Donegal - Sunday, August 27th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Michael McGlynn, Charlestown, Co. Mayo and formerly of Cashel, Rossnowlagh



- Paddy Cullen, Tirlaughan, Carrigart



- Elizabeth Smyth, nee O’Donnell, Derrydrul and formerly Canada



- Michael McGlinchey, 7A Beechwood Avenue, Letterkenny



- Ava Maria Fehilly Harrington, Donegal town



- Vincent Geraghty, Sandycove, Dublin/Milford



- Bernard (Barney) Crawley, Saltpans, Dungloe

The death has taken place of Michael McGlynn, St Anne’s Nursing Home, Charlestown, Co. Mayo and formerly of Cashel, Rossnowlagh.

Reposing at the Sheil Hospital Mortuary, Ballyshannon, on Monday from 5pm with removal at 6.45pm, to St. Brigid's Church, Ballintra, arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 9am , followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private, please.

Paddy Cullen, Tirlaughan, Carrigart



The death has taken place of Paddy Cullen, Tirlaughan, Carrigart. His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there tomorrow, Sunday, going to the Church of St John the Baptist for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Elizabeth Smyth, nee O’Donnell, Derrydrul and formerly Canada



The death has taken place of Elizabeth Smyth, nee O’Donnell, Derrydrul and formerly from Canada at Aras Gweedore.

Her remains will be reposing at McGlynn’s Funeral Home, Chapel Road, Dungloe tomorrow, Sunday, from 5 pm with rosary at 8 pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 1pm in St Patrick’s Church, Meenacross.

Interment afterwards in Dungloe Cemetery.



Michael McGlinchey, 7A Beechwood Avenue, Letterkenny



The death has taken place of Michael McGlinchey, 7A Beechwood Avenue, Letterkenny. Michael's remains will be reposing at his late residence from 11 am today, Sunday, August 27th.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 2pm in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny. Interment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery. Enquiries to Con McDaid Funeral Director, Letterkenny.



Ava Maria Fehilly Harrington, Donegal town



The death has taken place of Ava Maria Fehilly Harrington, 1 Lurganboy, Donegal town.

Remains reposing at her residence from 1pm today (Saturday). House Private please.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St Patrick’s Church Donegal Town with burial immediately afterwards in Clar cemetery.



Vincent Geraghty, Sandycove, Dublin/Milford



The death has taken place of Vincent Geraghty, Sandycove Dublin, formerly of Milford.

Reposing Monday in Quinn’s of Glasthule from 5pm to 7pm .

Removal on Tuesday to St. Joseph’s Church, Glasthule, for 10am Requiem Mass, followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium.



Bernard (Barney) Crawley, Saltpans, Dungloe



The death has taken place of Bernard (Barney) Crawley, Saltpans, Dungloe.

Reposing at his late residence from 12 noon today, Saturday. Rosary both nights at 9pm . Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe with burial afterwards in the Cross, Killygordon.

Family time from 11pm until 10am . House private on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director, Dungloe.

