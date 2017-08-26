Deaths in Donegal - Saturday, August 26th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Ava Maria Fehilly Harrington, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Ava Maria Fehilly Harrington, 1 Lurganboy, Donegal town.

Remains reposing at her residence from 1pm today (Saturday).

Funeral Mass on Monday @ 11am in St Patrick’s Church Donegal Town with burial immediately afterwards in Clar cemetery.

Vincent Geraghty, Sandycove, Dublin/Milford

The death has taken place of Vincent Geraghty, Sandycove Dublin, formerly of Milford.

Reposing Monday in Quinn’s of Glasthule from 5pm to 7pm .

Removal on Tuesday to St. Joseph’s Church, Glasthule, for 10am Requiem Mass, followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium.

Bernard (Barney) Crawley, Saltpans, Dungloe

The death has taken place of Bernard (Barney) Crawley, Saltpans, Dungloe.

Reposing at his late residence from 12 noon tomorrow, Saturday. Rosary both nights at 9pm . Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe with burial afterwards in the Cross, Killygordon.

Family time from 11pm until 10am . House private on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director, Dungloe.

Cara Byrne, Drumcarbit, Malin

The death has taken place of Cara Byrne, Drumcarbit, Malin.

Removal from Murphy’s Funeral Home, Burnfoot, at 6pm this evening, Burnfoot, to his late residence.

Removal at 11.15am on Saturday to St. Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private from 10pm until 11am and strictly private on the morning of the funeral.

Mary (Donnie) Gallagher, Ranafast

The death has taken place of Mary (Donnie) Gallagher, Ranafast.

Reposing at her late residence from 4pm Thursday. Removal at 10.30am on Saturday, August 26, for 11am funeral Mass in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry, with burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery.

House private from 11pm to 10am . Rosary both nights at 9pm .

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Aras Ghaoth Dobhair.

John McFadden, Moyra, Falcarragh

The death has taken place of John McFadden, Moyra, Falcarragh.

Reposing at his mother Maureen McFadden’s residence, Moyra, Falcarragh, from 5pm on Thursday, August 24th.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Saturday, August 26th, in St. Finan’s Church, Falcarragh with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please from 11pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral. Neighbours and friends welcome. Rosary both nights at 9pm .

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice.

Willie Rose, Keelogs, Inver

The death has taken place suddenly, at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Willie Rose, Keelogs, Inver

Reposing at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles from 1pm Thursday, with removal at 2pm Thursday to his late residence at Keelogs, Inver.

Removal on Saturday to St. Naul’s Church, Ardaghey for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Cranny Road Cemetery, Frosses.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Donegal Cancer Bus and the National Council for the Blind of Ireland. Family time from 10pm until 12 noon and on the morning of the funeral.

