Death notices
Deaths in Donegal - Saturday, August 26th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
-Ava Maria Fehilly Harrington, Donegal town
- Vincent Geraghty, Sandycove, Dublin/Milford
- Bernard (Barney) Crawley, Saltpans, Dungloe
- Cara Byrne, Drumcarbit, Malin
- Mary (Donnie) Gallagher, Ranafast
- John McFadden, Moyra, Falcarragh
- Willie Rose, Keelogs, Inver
Ava Maria Fehilly Harrington, Donegal town
The death has taken place of Ava Maria Fehilly Harrington, 1 Lurganboy, Donegal town.
Remains
Funeral Mass on Monday @
Vincent Geraghty, Sandycove, Dublin/Milford
The death has taken place of Vincent Geraghty, Sandycove Dublin, formerly of Milford.
Reposing Monday in Quinn’s of Glasthule from
Removal on Tuesday to St. Joseph’s Church, Glasthule, for
Bernard (Barney) Crawley, Saltpans, Dungloe
The death has taken place of Bernard (Barney) Crawley, Saltpans, Dungloe.
Reposing at his late residence from 12 noon tomorrow, Saturday. Rosary both nights at
Family time from
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director, Dungloe.
Cara Byrne, Drumcarbit, Malin
The death has taken place of Cara Byrne, Drumcarbit, Malin.
Removal from Murphy’s Funeral Home, Burnfoot, at
Removal at 11.15am on Saturday to St. Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.
Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private from
Mary (Donnie) Gallagher, Ranafast
The death has taken place of Mary (Donnie) Gallagher, Ranafast.
Reposing at her late residence from
House private from
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Aras Ghaoth Dobhair.
John McFadden, Moyra, Falcarragh
The death has taken place of John McFadden, Moyra, Falcarragh.
Reposing at his mother Maureen McFadden’s residence, Moyra, Falcarragh, from
Funeral Mass at
House private please from
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice.
Willie Rose, Keelogs, Inver
The death has taken place suddenly, at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Willie Rose, Keelogs, Inver
Reposing at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles from
Removal on Saturday to St. Naul’s Church, Ardaghey for
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Donegal Cancer Bus and the National Council for the Blind of Ireland. Family time from
If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.