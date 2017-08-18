Death notices
Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, August 18th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Frank Barron, Muff.
-May Patton, Tonragee, Ballyshannon, Donegal
- Ernest Leeper, Drumboe Upper, Stranorlar.
- Paul Galvin, Dungloe
- Teresa Browne, née Hannon, Kildare/Mayo/Donegal
- Joseph (Joe) Hughes, Drumgowan, Donegal town
Frank Barron, Muff
The death has taken place of Frank Barron, Muff.
Reposing at his daughter'’s home Lenamore, Muff from
House private after Rosary at
May
The death has taken place of
Reposing at her late residence on Friday from 12 noon to 8 o'clock and on Saturday from 12 noon to 8 o'clock.
Funeral arriving
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member.
House private to
A
Ernest Leeper, Drumboe Upper, Stranorlar
The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Ernest Leeper, Drumboe Upper, Stranorlar.
Reposing at his residence. Funeral from there on Saturday, August 19th, at 2.30pm for Service in Stranorlar Parish Church at
Family time from
Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice care of Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy or any family member.
Paul Galvin, Dungloe
The death has taken place of Paul Galvin, Dungloe.
Reposing at McGlynn’s Funeral Home from
Funeral Mass at
Teresa Browne, née Hannon, Celbridge, Kildare/Claremorris, Mayo/Donegal
The death has taken place, peacefully, at the Mater Hospital, of Teresa Browne, née Hannon, Celbridge, Kildare/Claremorris, Mayo.
Reposing at Cunningham's Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Friday evening, August 18th, from
Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Saturday afternoon, August 19th, arriving for Requiem Mass at
House private, please. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.
Joseph (Joe) Hughes, Drumgowan, Donegal
The death has taken place peacefully, at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Joseph (Joe) Hughes, Drumgowan, Donegal town.
His remains will repose at his home today, Thursday, August 17th, from
Funeral leaving his home at 10.15am on Saturday, August 19th, for Requiem Mass at
Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the oncology unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member.
Family time from 11 pm to 12 noon and on the morning of the funeral.
If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.