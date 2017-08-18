Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, August 18th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Frank Barron, Muff.



-May Patton, Tonragee, Ballyshannon, Donegal



- Ernest Leeper, Drumboe Upper, Stranorlar.



- Paul Galvin, Dungloe



- Teresa Browne, née Hannon, Kildare/Mayo/Donegal



- Joseph (Joe) Hughes, Drumgowan, Donegal town



Frank Barron, Muff

The death has taken place of Frank Barron, Muff.

Reposing at his daughter'’s home Lenamore, Muff from 3pm today, Friday, 18th August. Removal on Sunday, at 12.15 pm for 1pm Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Muff with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private after Rosary at 10pm until 10am . Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Nazareth House, Fahan.

May Patton , Ballyshannon, Donegal



The death has taken place of May Patton ,Tonragee , Ballyshannon, Donegal

Reposing at her late residence on Friday from 12 noon to 8 o'clock and on Saturday from 12 noon to 8 o'clock.

Funeral arriving to St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, on Sunday for Mass of the Resurrection at 11 o'clock with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member.

House private to family on the morning of the funeral, please.

A one way system will be in operation during the wake, entrance by Tonragee and Exit by Creevy.

Ernest Leeper, Drumboe Upper, Stranorlar



The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Ernest Leeper, Drumboe Upper, Stranorlar.

Reposing at his residence. Funeral from there on Saturday, August 19th, at 2.30pm for Service in Stranorlar Parish Church at 3pm , with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard in the family plot.

Family time from 10pm to 11am .

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice care of Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy or any family member.

Paul Galvin, Dungloe



The death has taken place of Paul Galvin, Dungloe.

Reposing at McGlynn’s Funeral Home from 3pm tomorrow, Friday, August 18th, with Rosary at 9pm .

Funeral Mass at 11am on Saturday, August 19th, in St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family home strictly private.



Teresa Browne, née Hannon, Celbridge, Kildare/Claremorris, Mayo/Donegal



The death has taken place, peacefully, at the Mater Hospital, of Teresa Browne, née Hannon, Celbridge, Kildare/Claremorris, Mayo.

Reposing at Cunningham's Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Friday evening, August 18th, from 5pm to 8pm .

Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Saturday afternoon, August 19th, arriving for Requiem Mass at 2:30pm , followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery.

House private, please. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.



Joseph (Joe) Hughes, Drumgowan, Donegal town



The death has taken place peacefully, at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Joseph (Joe) Hughes, Drumgowan, Donegal town.

His remains will repose at his home today, Thursday, August 17th, from 5pm .

Funeral leaving his home at 10.15am on Saturday, August 19th, for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Donegal town, with interment afterwards in the Abbey cemetery .

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the oncology unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member.

Family time from 11 pm to 12 noon and on the morning of the funeral.

