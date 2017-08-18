DEATH NOTICES
Deaths in Donegal, Friday, August 18th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
-May Patton
- Ernest Leeper, Drumboe Upper, Stranorlar
- Paul Galvin, Dungloe
- Teresa Browne, née Hannon, Kildare/Mayo/Donegal
- Joseph (Joe) Hughes, Drumgowan, Donegal town
- Cyril O’Boyle, Breenagh, Glenswilly
- Dympna Fox, Fanad, Meath and Drumcondra
- Eamon Doherty, Erne Dale Heights, Ballyshannon
May
The death has taken place of
Reposing at her late residence on Friday from 12 noon to 8 o'clock and on Saturday from 12 noon to 8 o'clock.
Funeral arriving
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member.
House private to
A
Ernest Leeper, Drumboe Upper, Stranorlar
The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Ernest Leeper, Drumboe Upper, Stranorlar.
Reposing at his residence. Funeral from there on Saturday, August 19th, at 2.30pm for Service in Stranorlar Parish Church at
Family time from
Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice care of Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy or any family member.
Paul Galvin, Dungloe
The death has taken place of Paul Galvin, Dungloe.
Reposing at McGlynn’s Funeral Home from
Funeral Mass at
Teresa Browne, née Hannon, Celbridge, Kildare/Claremorris, Mayo/Donegal
The death has taken place, peacefully, at the Mater Hospital, of Teresa Browne, née Hannon, Celbridge, Kildare/Claremorris, Mayo.
Reposing at Cunningham's Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Friday evening, August 18th, from
Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Saturday afternoon, August 19th, arriving for Requiem Mass at
House private, please. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.
Joseph (Joe) Hughes, Drumgowan, Donegal town
The death has taken place peacefully, at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Joseph (Joe) Hughes, Drumgowan, Donegal town.
His remains will repose at his home today, Thursday, August 17th, from
Funeral leaving his home at 10.15am on Saturday, August 19th, for Requiem Mass at
Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the oncology unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member.
Family time from 11 pm to 12 noon and on the morning of the funeral.
Cyril O’Boyle, Breenagh, Glenswilly
The death has taken place of Cyril O’Boyle, Breenagh, Glenswilly.
Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest took place yesterday, Wednesday evening, August 16th, to his late residence.
Funeral Mass at 12 noon tomorrow, Friday, 18th August, in St. Columba's Church, Glenswilly with burial afterwards in Killpheak Cemetery.
Family time please from
Dympna Fox, Fanad, Meath and Drumcondra
The death has taken of Dympna Fox, Fanad; Athboy, Meath and Drumcondra, Dublin.
Remains
Funeral Mass on Friday in St. James' Church, Athboy at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Eamon Doherty, Erne Dale Heights, Ballyshannon
The death has occurred of Eamon Doherty, Erne Dale Heights, Ballyshannon,
Reposing at his late residence today, Thursday, from
Mass of the Resurrection in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon on Friday at 12 noon with interment in St. Joseph's Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the NorthWest Hospice, The Mall, Sligo c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member.
House private to
