Death notices in Donegal for Saturday evening, August 12th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Doris Russo, Nazareth House and formerly the Glen House Clonmany.

The death has taken place at Nazareth House, Fahan of Doris Russo, formerly the Glen House Clonmany.

Doris will be waked inNazareth House from 12 noon today, Saturday and tomorrow Sunday at The St. Colmcille Village from 1p.m.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11 am in Clonmany.

Jimmy Henderson, Drumstevlin, Donegal Town

The death has occured place peacefully in at Aras Mhic Shuibhne Nursing Home of Jimmy Henderson, Drumstevlin, Donegal Town, Co Donegal, formerly of Inver, Co Donegal and Henderson’s Hardware, Donegal Town. He was in his his 97th year

Funeral arrangements will be confirmed later.



John Wilson, Magherabeg, Downings

The death has taken place of John Wilson, late of Magherabeg, Downings.

Hie remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday, August 13th, going to Holy Trinity Church, Carrigart for Service at 12 noon, followed by interment in adjoining Churchyard.

Family time from 11pm until 11am



Laurence Kelly, Glasgow and Killygordon

The death has occurred of Laurence Kelly, late of Glencona Drive, Darnely,Glasgow and formerly of Mullaghaneary,Crossroads, Killygordon.

His Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, August 14, at 10 am in St.Robert’s Church, Nitshill, Glasgow, followed by cremation in Craigton Crematorium afterwards.



Catherine Bunting, Dublin and Clontallagh, Downings

The death has taken place at St Mary’s Hospice, late of Harold’s Cross, Dublin of Catherine Bunting, Clontallagh, Downings.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday to the Church of Saint John the Baptist, Carrigart for mass at 11.30am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 11am.



Grace Doherty, Tamney, Fanad

The death has taken place in Ramelton Community Hospital of Grace Doherty, late of Ballmagahey, Tamney in Fanad.

Removal from there today, Saturday August 12th, at 4pm going to her late residence.

Funeral on Monday, August 14th, at 10:30am going to St Columba’s Church, Massmount for 11amRequiem mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu to Ramelton Community Hospital Comfort Fund c/o and family member of Eamon Scott Funeral Director.

Rosary each night at 9pm.

