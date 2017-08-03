Deaths in Donegal, Thursday morning, August 3rd, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Eric McElhinney, Tirhomin, Milford

The death has taken place of Eric McElhinney, Tirhomin, Milford.

Reposing at his home from 3pm today, Thursday.

Funeral Service at 1pm on Saturday in Holy Trinity Church, Carrigart, followed by interment in Milford Church of Ireland Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Irish Heart Foundation or Tear Fund, care of McElwee Funeral Directors or any family member. House private each day from 9pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Ann Duncan née Crawford, Druminor, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Ann Duncan née Crawford, Druminor, Buncrana.

Reposing at her residence. Removal from there on Friday, August 4th at 1.15pm for 2pm Service in Christchurch, Main Street, Buncrana with burial in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Alzheimer’s Association care of Porter Funeral Directors. House private 10pm to 10am.

Oisin Gilmore, Meenacrieve, Annagry

The death has taken place of Oisin Gilmore, age 35 years Meenacrieve, Annagry.

His remains will repose at his mother Maura’s home, Main Street, Annagry from 1pm on Thursday, August 3rd.

Funeral mass on Saturday, August 5th, in St Mary’s Star of the Sea Church Annagry at 11am with burial afterwards in the New Cemetery.

House Strictly Private until 1pm today, Thursday 3rd August. Rosary both nights at 9pm. Family time please from 11pm until 10am.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Annagry Day Centre, c/o any family member or Steven O’Donnell & Sons Funeral Directors.

Breid Boyle née McLoone, Mallaghduff, Kincasslagh

The death has taken place of Breid Boyle née McLoone, late of Mullaghduff, Kincasslagh.

Reposing at her late residence in Mullaghduff from 4pm, Wednesday, August 2nd and from 10am Thursday, August 3rd. House private 10pm to 10am daily.

Removal to Star of the Sea Church, Annagry for Requiem Mass on Friday, August 4th arriving at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining ceremony.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to 'Patient Comfort Fund', Dungloe Community Hospital, Co. Donegal.

John Granaghan, Bridget’s Terrace, Bundoran

The death has occurred of John “Unkie” Granaghan, late of 21 Bridget’s Terrace, Bundoran.

His remains reposing at his late residence on Wednesday, August 2nd, from 11am to 9pm. Removal of remains on Thursday morning at 10:30am to Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in St Ninnidh’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only. House private to family on the morning of the funeral please. Donations to North West Hospice, C/o Conlon and Breslin Funeral Directors, Bundoran, 071 98 41397.

Joseph Gallagher, Lower Main Street, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Joseph Gallagher, late of Lower Main Street, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his late residence on Lower Main Street.

Funeral Mass in St. Eunan’s Cathedral at 10am Thursday, 3rd August, followed by burial in Templedouglas Cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 10am. Enquiries to Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director, Churchill and Letterkenny.

Patrick “Packie” McLaughlin, Clonbrosk, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Patrick Joseph “Packie” McLaughlin, “Whitephile”, formerly of Greenacres, Clonbrosk, Buncrana.

Removal leaving Bradley & McLaughlin’s Funeral Home on Wednesday evening August 2nd at 6.45pm going to St. Eugene’s Cathedral, Derry, for Requiem Mass on Thursday, August 3rd, at 10am, followed by cremation in Roselawn Crematorium, Belfast at 2pm.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Ward 3, Altnagelvin Hospital.

John McLaughlin, Inch Island and Fahan

The death has taken place at Beach Hill Manor Nursing Home, Lisfannon of John McLaughlin, late of The Field, Moress, Inch Island and formerly the proprietor of The Cyclist Rest Bar in Fahan.

His remains are reposing at Murphy’s Funeral Home.

Removal on Wednesday evening, August 2nd, at 7pm going to St Mura’s Church, Fahan to repose overnight. Requiem Mass on Thursday, August 3rd, at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Wake is strictly private please at the request of the deceased. Family flowers only.

Sinead Ayres, Lawn Park, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Sinead Ayres, née Moloney, late of 25 Lawn Park, Ballyshannon.

She is reposing at the home of Thomas Ayres, 55 Assaroe View, Ballyshannon from 11am on Wednesday, August 2nd until 10pm.

Arriving at Saint Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon, today, Thursday, for 11am Mass of the Resurrection, followed by interment in the Abbey Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if so desired, to the I.C.U Unit, Sligo University Hospital, c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director or any family member. Family Time on Thursday morning.

Pauline O'Donnell née McArdle, Belleek

The death has taken place of Pauline O'Donnell nee McArdle, 1 Ferdon Glen, Commons Road, Belleek, County Fermanagh.

Remains will repose at Ballycassidy House, Kesh Road, Enniskillen today, Thursday, from 11:30am to 1:30pm followed by removal to the Lakeland Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan for Service and Cremation at 3pm Thursday.

House private please. All enquiries to Peter Carty, Funeral Director, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh.

