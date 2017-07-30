Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, July 30th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Noel Curran, Swilly Inn, Moneyhaughley, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place suddenly, at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, of Noel Curran, Swilly Inn, Moneyhaughley, Manorcunningham.

Funeral from his home at 10am on Monday, July 31st, to St. Columba’s Church Drumoghill, Manorcunningham for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Family time please from 11pm. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Wheelchair Association.

Dr Tim McBride, Long Lane, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Dr Tim McBride, Long Lane, Letterkenny, retired consultant psychiatrist, Donegal Mental Health Services.

His remains will repose at his home from 12 noon tomorrow, Monday, July 31st. Removal from there at 5pm on Tuesday, August 1st, to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny, to repose overnight for 10am Requiem Mass on Wednesday, August 2nd, with burial afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Family time please from 10pm until 11am.

Charlie Boyle, Dollie, Leabgarrow, Arranmore Island

The death has taken place of Charlie Boyle, Dollie, Leabgarrow, Arranmore Island, at the residence of his daughter Carmel O’Connor in Churchill.

His remains left McGlynn’s Funeral Home, Dungloe on Saturday, 29th July, at 3pm, for the Arranmore Ferry at 3.30pm, going to Arranmore Island. His remains will repose at his late residence.

Funeral Mass in St. Crone's Church at 11am on Monday, July 31st. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Alan Graham, “Weatherfield”, Glebe, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Alan Graham, "Weatherfield", Glebe, Letterkenny, retired maintenance supervisor, Letterkenny University Hospital.

Alan’s remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral from there on Monday, July 31st, going to Trinity Presbyterian Church, Letterkenny for 2pm Service of Thanksgiving with interment afterwards in Gortlee Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice, c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

House private at the request of the deceased. Family and close friends welcome.

Maureen Thompson, Main Street, Killygordon

The death has taken place peacefully of Maureen Thompson, Main Street, Killygordon, at her home after a short illness.

Remains reposing on Saturday, July 29th, at McCool's Chapel of Rest, Ballybofey, from 7pm until Rosary at 9pm. Removal to her home on Sunday, July 30th, at 12 noon.

Funeral leaving her home at 10.30am on Monday, July 31st, for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon, with cremation afterwards.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the oncology department, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member or G. McCool & Son, Funeral Directors.

House is private at the request of the deceased, family and friends are welcome.

