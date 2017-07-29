Deaths in Donegal, Saturday morning, July 29th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Maureen Thompson, Main Street, Killygordon

- Hugh McGill, Glen Road, Glenties / Glenmacenive, Glenties

- David Wallace, Ballyholey, Raphoe

- Thomas (Tom) Campbell, Donegal Road, Ballybofey

- Sister Carmel McAteer, Sandymount, Dublin / Fanad

- James ‘Sonny’ Bonner, Drimnagh and Lettermacaward

- Gráinne Boyle, Teelin/Kilcar

- Evelyn Kelly O’Donnell, Rannyhual and Calhame

Maureen Thompson, Main Street, Killygordon

The death has taken place peacefully of Maureen Thompson, Main Street, Killygordon, at her home after a short illness.

Remains reposing on Saturday, July 29th, at McCool's Chapel of Rest, Ballybofey, from 7pm until Rosary at 9pm. Removal to her home on Sunday, July 30th, at 12 noon.

Funeral leaving her home at 10.30am on Monday, July 31st, for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Patricks's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon, with cremation afterwards.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the oncology department, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member or G. McCool & Son, Funeral Directors.

House is private at the request of the deceased, family and friends are welcome.

Hugh McGill, Glen Road, Glenties / Glenmacenive, Glenties

The death has taken place at Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Killybegs, of Hugh McGill, Glen Road, Glenties, formerly of Glenmacenive, Glenties.

Removal from Shovlin Funeral Home, Ardara on Friday, 28th July, going to his late residence at the Glen Road.

Removal from there on Sunday morning, July 30th, going to St Conal’s Church, Glenties for 11am funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 10am.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Harbour Lights Patient Comfort Fund, c/o any family member or Patrick Kennedy Funeral Director.

David Wallace, Ballyholey, Raphoe

The death has taken place at his residence of David Wallace, Ballyholey, Raphoe.

Remains reposing at his residence. Funeral from there on Sunday, 30th July, at 2pm for service in Raphoe Presbyterian Church at 2.30pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family time from 10pm to 11am and private on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Raphoe Presbyterian Church and the Donegal Hospice care of any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Thomas (Tom) Campbell, Donegal Road, Ballybofey

The sudden death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Tom Campbell, retired Garda, Donegal Road, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at his home today, Friday, July 28th, from 5pm until Rosary at 10pm.

Funeral leaving his home at 10.30am on Saturday, July 29th, for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Sister Carmel McAteer, Sandymount, Dublin / Fanad

The death has taken place of Sister Carmel McAteer, Religious Sisters of Charity, Lakelands, 15, Gilford Road, Sandymount, Dublin and formerly of Fanad.

Reposing in Lakelands Convent from 4pm today, Friday, July 28th., with evening prayers at 5pm.

Removal to Star of the Sea Church, Sandymount for Mass at 12 noon on Saturday, followed by burial in the Community Cemetery, Donnybrook.

James Bonner, Drimnagh and Lettermacaward

The death has taken place at Naas General Hospital of James “Sonny” Bonner, late of Drimnagh, Dublin and formerly Ballinacarrick, Lettermacaward.

His remains will be reposing at Shovlin funeral home Sandfield Ardara on Friday, July 28th, evening from 4pm with removal to St Bridget's Church Lettermacaward arriving at 6pm.

Funeral mass on Saturday July 29th morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Gráinne Boyle, Teelin/Kilcar

The death has occurred of Gráinne Boyle, née Curran, Kilcar and Teelin.

Her remains are reposing at her daughter Louise’s home.

Removal from there to St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Saturday, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

House private from 11pm to 11am on Thursday and Friday nights. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Friends of Sligo General Hospital, c/o Curran’s Funeral Services or any family member.

Evelyn Kelly O’Donnell, Rannyhual and Calhame

The death has taken place in Essex, England of Evelyn Kelly O’Donnell, formerly of Rannyhual and Calhame.

Her ashes will be removed to her sister Brigid O’Donnell’s home in Calhame, Annagry.

Burial in the old graveyard following 11am mass at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church Annagry, on Sunday, July 30th.

House strictly private. Enquiries to Stephen O’Donnell & Sons Funeral Directors.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.