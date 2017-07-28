Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, July 28th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- David Wallace, Ballyholey, Raphoe



- Thomas (Tom) Campbell, Donegal Road, Ballybofey



- Sister Carmel McAteer, Sandymount, Dublin / Fanad



- James ‘Sonny’ Bonner Drimnagh and Lettermacaward



- Gráinne Boyle, Teelin/Kilcar



- Evelyn Kelly O’Donnell, Rannyhual and Calhame

David Wallace, Ballyholey, Raphoe

The death has taken place at his residence of David Wallace, Ballyholey, Raphoe.

Remains reposing at his residence. Funeral from there on Sunday, 30th July, at 2pm for service in Raphoe Presbyterian Church at 2.30pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family time from 10pm to 11am and private on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Raphoe Presbyterian Church and the Donegal Hospice care of any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Thomas (Tom) Campbell, Donegal Road, Ballybofey



The sudden death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Tom Campbell, retired Garda, Donegal Road, Ballybofey.



Remains reposing at his home today, Friday, July 28th, from 5pm until Rosary at 10pm . Funeral leaving his home at 10.30am on Saturday, July 29th, for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.



Sister Carmel McAteer, Sandymount, Dublin / Fanad



The death has taken place of Sister Carmel McAteer, Religious Sisters of Charity, Lakelands, 15, Gilford Road, Sandymount, Dublin and formerly of Fanad.



Reposing in Lakelands Convent from 4pm today, Friday, July 28th., with evening prayers at 5pm.



Removal to Star of the Sea Church, Sandymount for Mass at 12 noon on Saturday, followed by burial in the Community Cemetery, Donnybrook.



James Bonner,Drimnagh and Lettermacaward



The death has taken place at Naas General Hospital of James “Sonny” Bonner late of Drimnagh, Dublin and formerly Ballinacarrick, Lettermacaward.

His remains will be reposing at Shovlin funeral home Sandfield Ardara on Friday, July 28th, evening from 4pm with removal to St Bridget's Church Lettermacaward arriving at 6pm .

Funeral mass on Saturday July 29th morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.



Gráinne Boyle, Teelin/Kilcar

The death has occurred of Gráinne Boyle, née Curran, Kilcar and Teelin.

Her remains are reposing at her daughter Louise’s home.

Removal from there to St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Saturday, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

House private from 11pm to 11am on Thursday and Friday nights. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Friends of Sligo General Hospital, c/o Curran’s Funeral Services or any family member.

Evelyn Kelly O’Donnell, Rannyhual and Calhame



The death has taken place in Essex, England of Evelyn Kelly O’Donnell, formerly of Rannyhual and Calhame.

Her ashes will be removed to her sister Brigid O’Donnell’s home in Calhame, Annagry.

Burial in the old graveyard following 11am mass at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church Annagry, on Sunday, July 30th.

House strictly private. Enquiries to Stephen O’Donnell & Sons Funeral Directors.



