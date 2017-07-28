Death notices
Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, July 28th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- David Wallace, Ballyholey, Raphoe
- Thomas (Tom) Campbell, Donegal Road, Ballybofey
- Sister Carmel McAteer, Sandymount, Dublin / Fanad
- James ‘Sonny’ Bonner Drimnagh and Lettermacaward
- Gráinne Boyle, Teelin/Kilcar
- Evelyn Kelly O’Donnell,
David Wallace, Ballyholey, Raphoe
The death has taken place at his residence of David Wallace, Ballyholey, Raphoe.
Remains
Family time from
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Raphoe Presbyterian Church and the Donegal Hospice care of any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.
Thomas (Tom) Campbell, Donegal Road, Ballybofey
The sudden death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Tom Campbell, retired Garda, Donegal Road, Ballybofey.
Remains
Sister Carmel McAteer, Sandymount, Dublin / Fanad
The death has taken place of Sister Carmel McAteer, Religious Sisters of Charity, Lakelands, 15, Gilford Road, Sandymount, Dublin and formerly of Fanad.
Reposing in Lakelands Convent from
Removal to Star
James
The death has taken place at Naas General Hospital of James “Sonny” Bonner late of Drimnagh, Dublin and formerly Ballinacarrick, Lettermacaward.
His remains will be reposing at Shovlin funeral home Sandfield Ardara on Friday, July 28th, evening from
Funeral mass on
Gráinne Boyle, Teelin/Kilcar
The death has occurred of Gráinne Boyle, née Curran,
Her remains are reposing at her daughter Louise’s home.
Removal from there to St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Saturday, with burial
House private from
Evelyn Kelly O’Donnell,
The death has taken place in Essex, England of Evelyn Kelly O’Donnell, formerly of Rannyhual and Calhame.
Her ashes will be removed to her sister Brigid O’Donnell’s home in Calhame, Annagry.
Burial in the old graveyard following
House strictly private.
