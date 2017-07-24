Deaths in Donegal, Monday evening, July 24th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Danny (Big D) Bonner, Glenahilt, Burtonport

The death has taken place in Sligo University Hospital of Danny (Big D) Bonner, Glenahilt, Burtonport.

Reposing at his home from 9pm today, Monday, July 24th.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday, July 27th, in St. Columba’s Church, Acres, with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Enquiries to Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director, Dungloe.

Mary Connolly, née Madigan, Ballymacool, Letterkenny

The sudden death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Connolly, née Madigan, 11, the Gardens, Ballymacool, Letterkenny, formerly Ballincarry, County Limerick and Inver, County Donegal.

Mary's remains will repose at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny from 4pm tomorrow, Tuesday, 25th July.

Removal at 5pm to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny to repose overnight for 10am Requiem Mass on Wednesday 26th July with burial afterwards in New Leck Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to St. Eunan's Cathedral Restoration Fund c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Sinead McGonigle, Cloontagh, Clonmany

The death has taken place of Sinead McGonigle, Cloontagh, Clonmany.

Reposing at her late residence. Removal tomorrow, Tuesday, 25th July, at 10.15am for 11am

Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Clonmany with burial afterwards in the new cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to St. Anne’s Cancer Care.

Donal Coll, Tirevlin, Glenvar

The death has occurred of Donal Coll, Tirevlin, Glenvar.

Remains reposing at his home. Requiem mass on Tuesday in Star of the Sea Church, Glenvar at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Glenvar Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

Michael Gara, Glasgow and Glencolmcille

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Michael Gara, late of 273 Bellahouston Drive, Mosspark, Glasgow and formerly of Ballard, Glencolmcille.

His funeral will take place on Tuesday, July 25th in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Cardonald at 10am.

Burial will take place afterwards in Linn Cemetery, Castlemilk, Glasgow.

Packie Rowan, St. Patrick's Cottages, Drumkeen

The death has occurred of Packie Rowan late of St. Patrick's Cottages, Drumkeen.

Remains reposing at his home, 505 St. Patrick’s Cottages, Drumkeen, from 6pm Sunday.

Removal from there on Tuesday at 10.30am, for 11 o’clock funeral mass in St. Patricks’ Church, Drumkeen, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am. Donations in lieu of flowers to St Joseph’s Finn View Ward, and the Alzheimer’s Society c/o any family member.

James Torrems, Green Acres, Blairstown, Castlefinn

The death has occurred of James Torrems, late of Green Acres, Blairstown, Castlefinn.

Remains are reposing at his residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 2pm for service in Donaghmore Presbyterian Church.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family time from 11pm to 11am. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donaghmore Presbyterian Church Fund c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Anne Duggan (née McHugh), Lifford

The death has taken place of Anne Duggan, née McHugh, 1 Chestnut Grove, Coneyburrow Road, Lifford and formerly of Fintown.

Reposing at her late residence. Funeral leaving her home on Monday at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11am. Interment afterwards in St Mary`s Cemetery, Castlefin.

Family time please from 11p.m. to 11a.m.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.