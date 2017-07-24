Deaths in Donegal - Monday, July 24th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
-Donal Coll, Tirevlin, Glenvar
- Bridget Hanlon, Toome, Lettermacward
- Michael Gara, Glasgow and Glencolmcille
- Mairead Mundy, Bruckless
- Racheal Battles, Ballyloughan, Bruckless
- Margaret McGonigle, Castlereagh, Bruckless
- Packie Rowan, 505 St. Patrick’s Cottages, Drumkeen
- James
- Anne Duggan (née Mc Hugh), 1 Chestnut Grove, Coneyburrow Road and formerly of Fintown
- Eda McNamara, Magherablade, Creeslough
Donal Coll, Tirevlin, Glenvar
The death has occurred of Donal Coll, Tirevlin, Glenvar.
Remains
Burial
Bridget Hanlon, Toome, Lettermacward
The death has taken place of Bridget Hanlon, late of Toome, Lettermacward.
Her remains will be reposing at her late home from
Funeral Mass on Monday is at
House Private please from
Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Aras Gweedore, c/o any family member or Sean Mc Glynn Funeral Director, Dungloe.
Michael Gara, Glasgow and Glencolmcille
The death has taken place in Glasgow of Michael Gara, late of 273 Bellahouston Drive, Mosspark, Glasgow and formerly of Ballard, Glencolmcille.
His funeral will take place on Tuesday, July 25th in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Cardonald at
Burial will take place
Mairead Mundy, nee McGonigle, Ballyloughan, Bruckless
The death has taken place of Mairead Mundy (nee McGonigle), Ballyloughan, Bruckless.
Remains
Family time from 11 pm to 11 am.
There will be a shuttle bus service in operation from Bruckless National School to the
Margaret McGonigle, Castlereagh, Bruckless
The death has occurred of Margaret McGonigle, Castlereagh, Bruckless.
Remains
Family time from 11 pm to 11 am.
There will be a shuttle bus service in operation from Bruckless National School to the
Rachel Battles, Ballyloughan, Bruckless
The death has taken place of Rachel Battles, Ballyloughan, Bruckless.
Remains
Burial
Family time from 11 pm to 11 am.
There will be a shuttle bus service in operation from Bruckless National School to the
Packie Rowan, 505 St. Patrick’s Cottages, Drumkeen
The death has occurred of Packie Rowan late of St. Patrick's Cottages, Drumkeen.
Remains
Removal from there on Tuesday at 10.30am, for 11 o’clock funeral mass in St. Patricks’ Church, Drumkeen, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.
Family time from
Donations in lieu of flowers to St Joseph’s Finn View Ward, and the Alzheimer’s Society c/o any family member.
James
The death has occurred of James Torrems, late of Green Acres, Blairstown, Castlefinn.
Remains are reposing at his residence.
Funeral from there on Tuesday at
Burial
Family time from
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to Donaghmore Presbyterian Church Fund c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy
Anne Duggan (née Mc Hugh), Lifford
The death has taken place of Anne Duggan, née Mc Hugh, 1 Chestnut Grove, Coneyburrow Road, Lifford and formerly of Fintown.
Reposing at her late residence. Funeral leaving her home on Monday at 10.20a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Murlog, Lifford at
Interment
Family time please from
Eda McNamara, Magherablade, Creeslough
The death has occurred of Eda McNamara, late of Magherablade, Creeslough.
Her remains will be reposing at her late residence
Family time please from
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice, care of any family member or Harkins Undertakers Creeslough.
Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.
Bernadette McCafferty, née Murray, Milford
The death has taken place of Bernadette McCafferty, née Murray, Kilblair, Gortmacall, Milford and formerly of Blairstown, Castlefin.
Remains
Requiem Mass on Monday, July 24th at 12 noon in St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrenan.
Burial
Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donegal Hospice. House private please at the request of the family.
