Deaths in Donegal - Thursday, July 20th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Angela Gormley, Drumcroil , Ballintra

- Margaret Connaghan, White Hill, Gartan

- Brian McDaid , Ballybotemple, Cloghan

- William Grant, Umericam , Buncrana

- Bridget McGrath Drumherrive, Ramelton

Angela Gormley, Ballintra

The death has occurred at the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon of Angela Gormley, late Drumcroil, Ballintra.

Her remains are reposing at her son Pat and daughter in law Mary’s residence, Rockhill, Ballintra.Funeral from there to St. Bridget’s Church, Ballintra on Thursday for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Sheil Hospital Patients Comfort Fund, c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon, or any family member. House Private to family on the morning of the funeral, please.

Margaret Connaghan, White Hill, Gartan

The death has taken place at Abbey Village, Kilmacrennan of Margaret Connaghan, late of White Hill, Gartan.

Reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass in St Colmcille’s Church, Glendowan at 11am on Thursday July 20th, followed by burial in Gartan graveyard.

Brian McDaid, Ballybotemple, Cloghan

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Brian McDaid, late of Ballybotemple, Cloghan.

Funeral Mass on Thursday July 20th at 12noon in The Chapel of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Glenfin, with burial afterwards in Cill Mhuire Cemetery.

Rosary each night at 9pm . No flowers please. Donations in lieu to the Meningitis Research Fund care of any family member.

Family time from 10pm to 11am .

William Grant, Umericam , Buncrana

The death has taken place at the Buncrana Nursing Unit of William Grant, late of Umericam, Buncrana.

His remains are reposing at the home of his daughter Breege and Eamon Sweeney in Umericam , Buncrana.

Funeral from there on Friday morning, July 21, at 10.15am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11am Requiem mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Bridget McGrath Drumherrive, Ramelton

The death took place in Donegal Hospice of Bridget McGrath, née Aiken, late of Drumherrive, Ramelton.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Requiem Mass on Friday, 21st July, at 11am in St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan with burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am .

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice care of Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.