Deaths in Donegal - Thursday, July 20th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Angela Gormley,
- Margaret Connaghan, White Hill, Gartan
- Brian
- William Grant,
- Bridget McGrath Drumherrive, Ramelton
Angela Gormley, Ballintra
The death has occurred at the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon of Angela Gormley, late Drumcroil, Ballintra.
Her remains are reposing at her son Pat and daughter in law Mary’s residence, Rockhill, Ballintra.Funeral from there to St. Bridget’s Church,
Donations in lieu of flowers to the Sheil Hospital Patients Comfort Fund, c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon, or any family member. House Private to
Margaret Connaghan, White Hill, Gartan
The death has taken place at Abbey Village, Kilmacrennan of Margaret Connaghan, late of White Hill, Gartan.
Reposing at her late residence.
Funeral Mass in St Colmcille’s Church, Glendowan at
Brian McDaid, Ballybotemple, Cloghan
The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Brian McDaid, late of Ballybotemple, Cloghan.
Funeral Mass on
Rosary each night at
Family time from
William Grant,
The death has taken place at the Buncrana Nursing Unit of William Grant, late of Umericam, Buncrana.
His remains are reposing at the home of his daughter Breege and Eamon Sweeney in
Funeral from there on Friday morning, July 21, at 10.15am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for
Bridget McGrath Drumherrive, Ramelton
The death took place in Donegal Hospice of Bridget McGrath, née Aiken, late of Drumherrive, Ramelton.
Remains
Requiem Mass on Friday, 21st July, at
Family time from
Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice care of Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.
