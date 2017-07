Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, July 18th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Isobel Dickson, née Fisher, 7 Rosemount Terrace, Letterkenny

- Maura Duffy, née Nulty, Kilkelly, Mayo and formerly of Creeslough

- Margaret Kennedy née Molloy, Meenaneary, Carrick

- Kathleen Smith, née Gallagher, 25 Marian Park, Buncrana and Moville

- Eta Devine, of Carnowen Castlefin

- Betty McDaid, Cregavila lower Illey, Ballymagan, Buncrana

- Alexander Armstrong, Creggan, Ballybofey

- Maggie Coyle née Doherty, Lunniagh Beg, Gweedore

Isobel Dickson, née Fisher, 7 Rosemount Terrace, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place of Isobel Dickson, née Fisher, 7 Rosemount Terrace, Letterkenny and formerly Ramelton.

Isobel’s remains will repose at her home 7, Rosemount Terrace, Letterkenny from Sunday, 16th July.

Funeral from there today, Tuesday, 18th July, going to Conwal Parish Church for Service of Thanksgiving at 2pm with burial afterwards in the family plot in New Leck Cemetery.

Flowers welcome or donations if desired to St Joseph’s Community Hospital Comfort Fund c/o Paschal Blake, funeral director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Family time please from 10pm until 11am and also on the morning of the funeral.

Maura Duffy, née Nulty, Kilkelly, Mayo and formerly of Creeslough

The death has occurred of Maura Duffy, née McNulty formerly of Kilkelly, Mayo and Creeslough.

Reposing at The Marian Funeral Home, Knock, Monday, July 17th from 6pm untill 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Patrick's Church, Glann, arriving for Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Celcus Cemetery, Culmore.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if so desired, to Western Care c/o Murphy & O'Brien Funeral Directors, Knock. House private on Tuesday morning.

Margaret Kennedy née Molloy, Meenaneary, Carrick

The death has taken place of Margaret Kennedy, née Molloy, formerly of Meenaneary, Carrick.

Reposing at her home on Sunday and Monday. Funeral Mass at St Patrick's Church, Meenaneary, today, Tuesday, July 18th, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards at St Columba's Cemetery, Carrick.

Kathleen Smith, née Gallagher, 25 Marian Park, Buncrana and Moville

The death has occurred of Kathleen Smith, née Gallagher, 25 Marian Park, Buncrana and Moville.

Remains reposing at her residence. Funeral from there on Tuesday at 9.15am going to St Mary's Oratory, Buncrana for 10 o'clock requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in Cockhill Cemetery.

Eta Devine, of Carnowen Castlefin

The death has taken place of Eta Devine, of Carnowen Castlefin.

Funeral from home on Tuesday morning, July 18th at 10:30am, going to St Mary’s Church, Castlefin, for 11am requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private on request of deceased. Family flowers only please.

Betty McDaid, Cregavila lower Illey, Ballymagan, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Betty McDaid, Cregavila lower Illey, Ballymagan, Buncrana.

Remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Tuesday morning, July 18th, at 10.10am, for 11am requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Alexander Armstrong, Creggan, Ballybofey

The death has taken place of Alexander Armstrong, late of, Creggan, Ballybofey.

His remains will repose at McCool’s Funeral Home, Ballybofey on Tuesday July 18th, from 6pm until 9pm.

Funeral leaving from there on Wednesday July 19th at 1.30pm for Service in Stranorlar Parish Church at 2pm, with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to Brindley Manor, Nursing Home, comfort fund, C/o any family member.

Maggie Coyle née Doherty, Lunniagh Beag, Gweedore

The death has occurred of Maggie Coyle née Doherty, Lunniagh Beag, Gweedore.

Reposing at her late residence. Funeral mass in St. Mary’s Chapel, Derrybeg on Wednesday morning July 19th at 11am with burial afterwards in Magheragallen cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Gweedore Day centre c/o any family member or Kieran Roarty funeral director. Rosary on both nights at 9pm. House private from 10pm to 10am.

