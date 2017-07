Deaths in Donegal, Friday, July 14th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



Margaret Elizabeth (Madge) Colton (née Carlin), Castleknock, Dublin / Castlefin

The death has taken place in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital of Margaret Elizabeth (Madge) Colton (née Carlin), Castleknock, Dublin / Castlefin.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Church Ave., Blanchardstown on Friday evening, July 14th, between 5pm and 7pm. with removal on Saturday morning, July 15th, to St. Brigid’s Church, Blanchardstown, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Castlefinn, arriving at approx. 6pm.

Funeral on Sunday morning, July 16th, after 11am Mass followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Connell O’Gara, Carrick Lower

The death has occurred at St. James Hospital, Dublin of Connell O’Gara, late of Carrick Lower.

Remains leaving Corrigan's Funeral Home, 5 Lower Camden Street, Dublin at 2pm on Friday, 14th July, to arrive at his late residence for 7pm.

Removal on Sunday morning to St Columba's Church, Carrick, for funeral Mass at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the cardiology unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, and these can be made through Curran's Funeral Services or any family member.

Nan Doran, St Bodan’s, Culdaff

The death has taken place at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Nan Doran, late of St Bodan’s, Culdaff.

Removal from the hospital Thursday, 13th July, at 3pm, going to her son Teddy’s residence at 85 Cara Bay, Culdaff.

Funeral from there tomorrow, Saturday morning, July 14th, at 10:30 for 11am requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Bocan, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only or donations if desired to the Hospice Ward, Carndonagh Community Hospital c/o any family member, or Liam Collins, Funeral Directors, Culdaff.

Hughie Kennedy, Ballybrillaghan, Mountcharles

The death has occurred at Donegal Community Hospital of Hughie Kennedy, late of Ballybrillaghan, Mountcharles.

Remains arriving at the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses, on Thursday evening for 7pm to repose overnight. Funeral Mass at 11am on Friday morning with interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Donegal Community Hospital, c/o John McGowan Funeral Directors. Parking available beside the wake house, please follow the signs.

House private from after the Rosary until 10am.

Michael McGowan, Edenville, Kinlough

The death has taken place in London of Michael McGowan, late of Edenville, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim.

Removal of remains to St Aidan’s Church, Kinlough, on Friday morning, July 14th, for 11am funeral Mass. Burial afterward in St Aidan’s Cemetery.

No flowers please. Donations in lieu to a charity of one’s choice. House strictly private please.

Bobby Frizell, Augheygault, Drumkeen

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bobby Frizell, late of Augheygault, Drumkeen.

His remains will be reposing at his son Robert’s residence at Mondooey, Manorcunningham from 8.30pm, Thursday, July 13th.

Funeral on Saturday at 1pm for service at Convoy Presbyterian Church at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time from 11pm till 11am. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Convoy Presbyterian Church Repair Fund, c/o Ernie Gibson Funeral Director, Convoy.

