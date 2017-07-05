Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, July 5th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:





- Jim Patton, 9 Glenwood Park, Glencar

- Mary McGonagle, Churchtown, Carndonagh

- John McDermott, Malin Road, Carndonagh

- Dan McGee, Meenacladdy, Gweedore

- Joe Lough, Doohill, Ardara

- Helen Diver, née McLaughlin, Killea

- Joseph Clarke, 525 Bonemaine, Bridgend

- Johnnie Coughlin, Ballyshannon

- Marie Gallagher, Barnesmore, Donegal town

- Francis Dunleavy, Sligo and Ballyshannon

- Tim Twomey, Brookfield, Donegal town

- Bryan Sweeney, Derryconnor, Gortahork

- Jimmy Meehan, Bundoran and Mountcharles

Jim Patton, 9 Glenwood Park, Glencar

The death has taken place of Jim Patton, 9 Glenwood Park, Glencar.

Removal from the Eternal Light Funeral Home, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, Tuesday, 4th July, to his late residence.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, 6th July, at 10am in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Drumkeen.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Pieta House.

Mary McGonagle, Churchtown, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Mary McGonagle, Churchtown, Carndonagh.

Removal from Carndonagh Community Hospital, Tuesday, 4th July, at 4pm to her late residence.

Removal on Thursday, 6th July, at 10.30am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

John McDermott, Malin Road, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of John McDermott, Malin Road, Carndonagh.

Reposing at his home from 7pm Tuesday evening, July 4th.

Removal from his home on Friday at 10.30am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

No mass cards please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Carndonagh Hospice or Donegal Hospice. House private from 10pm till 10am.

Dan McGee, Meenacladdy, Gweedore

The death has taken place in Lakehouse Nursing Home, Portnablagh, of Dan McGee of Meenacladdy, Gweedore.

Removal from The Lakehouse Tuesday, 4th July, at 5pm going to his brother Patrick's residence in Magheroarty for wake.

Removal from there on Thursday, July 6th, for 11am Requiem Mass in St Colmcille's Church, Knockfola, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Joe Lough, Doohill, Ardara

The death has taken place at the North West Hospice, Sligo, of Joe Lough, Doohill, Ardara.

His remains will be reposing at his residence from 11am today, Wednesday.

Funeral from there on Friday morning at 10.30am to The Church Of The Holy Family, Ardara for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time from 12 midnight to 10am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The North West Hospice, Sligo c/o any family member.

Helen Diver, née McLaughlin, Killea

The death took place at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, of Helen Diver, née McLaughlin, Hollywell Retirment Village, Killea, and formerly of "Hill Bungalow" New Line Road Letterkenny.

Reposing at Light Chapel of Rest Carnamuggagh Letterkenny today, Wednesday, 5th July, from 4.30pm until prayers at 5.30pm and removal to St Eunan's Cathedral Letterkenny to arrive at 6pm to repose overnight.

Funeral mass on Thursday, 6th July, at 11.30am and interment following mass at Conwal cemetery in the McLaughlin family plot.

Joseph Clarke, 525 Bonemaine, Bridgend

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Joseph Clarke, 525 Bonemaine, Bridgend.

Removal from Murphy's Funeral Home Wednesday 5th July at 11am, going to his residence.

Funeral on Friday, 7th July, leaving his home at 10.15am going to St Aengus' Church, Burt for 11am Requiem Mass followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.

Johnnie Coughlin, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital of Johnnie Coughlin, late of Ardfarnan, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at the family home Tuesday evening and on Wednesday. Funeral arriving at St. Joseph's Church, The Rock, on Thursday for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to The North West Hospice, Sligo, care of Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon, or any family member. House private to the family of the morning of the funeral, please.

All enquiries can be made to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.

Marie Gallagher, Barnesmore, Donegal town

The death has occurred at her home of Marie Gallagher, late of Ardnawark, Barnesmore, Donegal town.

Her remains are reposing at her residence from 11am until 10pm, Tuesday, July 4th. Funeral from there on Wednesday morning at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Agatha’s Church, Clar, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on the morning of the funeral please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to the Alzheimer's Unit Donegal town. Shuttle bus from Danny Dunnion's house to the wake house.

Francis Dunleavy, Sligo and Ballyshannon

The death has occurred at Sligo University Hospital of Francis Dunleavy, late of Abbey Street, Sligo and formerly of East Rock, Ballyshannon.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later. All enquiries can be made to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.

Tim Twomey, Brookfield, Donegal town

The death has occurred at Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Killybegs of Tim Twomey, late of Brookfield, Donegal town.



His remains will repose at the residence of his daughter, Arlene Timoney, Dromore upper, Mountcharles Monday until 10pm, and Tuesday from 4pm until 10pm.

Removal from there on Wednesday, July 5th, to St Mary’s Church, Killymard for 1pm funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to the patients comfort fund Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Killybegs c/o Gallagher Funeral Directors, Mountcharles or any family member.

House private on the morning of the funeral please. A one-way system will operate at the wake. The entry is via Mountcharles Village opposite the green pump and the exit on the Glencoagh road.

Bryan Sweeney, Derryconnor, Gortahork

The death has taken place of Bryan Sweeney, late of Derryconnor, Gortahork.

He is in repose at his father's, James Sweeney’s, residence in Derryconnor from 4pm Monday, July 3rd.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, July 5th, for 11am Mass in Christ the King’s Church, Gortahork, with burial afterward in adjoining cemetery.

Rosary will be at 10pm Monday and Tuesday. Enquiries to Gallagher Funeral Directors, Gortahork.

Jimmy Meehan, Bundoran and Mountcharles

The death has taken place of Jimmy Meehan, late of Inbhfear na mara, Bundoran and Main Street, Mountcharles.

Removal will be from Inbhfear na Mara, Tuesday July 4th, at 2pm going to family home in Main Street, Mountcharles.

Removal from there on Wednesday for 11am funeral Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. House private please.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at:editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.