Donegal death notices for Saturday, July 1st

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Kathleen Mulhearn, nee Coll, formerly of 6 Foxes Glen, Milford and Doaghbeg, Fanad

- John Toland, Mindoran, Clonmany.

- Mary Ryan, 6 Wolfe Tone Place, Glencar, Letterkenny

- Eamonn Harold, 34 Balmain, Carndonagh

- Bridie (Josephine) Fox (née Breslin) 37 Beechwood Road, Letterkenny, and Ardara



Kathleen Mulhearn, nee Coll, formerly of 6 Foxes Glen, Milford and Doaghbeg, Fanad



The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Kathleen Mulhearn, nee Coll, formerly of 6 Foxes Glen, Milford and Doaghbeg, Fanad.

Removal from the Hospice today, Saturday, at 3pm going to the home of her daughter Sarah at Pollaid, Fanad.

Funeral from there on Monday, July 3rd at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Fanavolty at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice, C/o Sean McAteer Funeral Director or any family member.

John Toland, Mindoran, Clonmany



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Toland Mindoran, Clonmany.

Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest Mountain top, Letterkenny today, Saturday., July 1st at 3pm going to the residence of his brother, Joe and sister-in-law, Hannah Toland at Cleagh, Clonmany.

Funeral from there on Monday, July 3rd, at 10.40am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. House private please from 11pm until 10am.



Mary Ryan, 6 Wolfe Tone Place, Glencar, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at her home of Mary Ryan, 6 Wolfe Tone Place, Glencar, Letterkenny née McLoone, Glenties.

Reposing at her home. Funeral from there on Sunday, 2nd July, going to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 12 noon Mass with burial afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Flowers welcome or donations in lieu, if desired, to the Renal Dialysis Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Family time please from 10pm until 11am and on morning of the funeral.



Eamonn Harold, 34 Balmain, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Eamonn Harold, 34 Balmain, Carndonagh

Reposing at the Carndonagh Community Hospital Chapel of Rest from today, Saturday, 1st July, with viewing from 1pm to 3pm and 5pm to 7pm and also on Sunday, 2nd July, from 1pm to 3pm and 5pm to 7pm.

Bridie (Josephine) Fox (née Breslin) 37 Beechwood Road, Letterkenny, and Ardara





The death has taken place of Bridie (Josephine) Fox (née Breslin) 37 Beechwood Road, Letterkenny, and Ardara formerly of Fox's Bar Main Street Letterkenny. Reposing at the nursing home from

Reposing at the nursing home from 5pm until 7pm on Saturday 1st July and on Sunday 2nd July from 5pm until prayers at 7.30pm and removal to St Eunan's Cathedral for 8pm.

Funeral mass on Monday 3rd July at 10am in St Eunan's Cathedral Letterkenny with Family Flowers Only Please Donations in lieu if desired to Hillcrest House Residents Comfort Fund. C/o Frank Bradley.

