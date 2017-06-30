Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, June 30th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Mary Ryan, 6 Wolfe Tone Place, Glencar, Letterkenny

- Maureen McLaughlin, The Yankee, Claggin , Culdaff

- Eamonn Harold, 34 Balmain, Carndonagh

- Pearl Johnston, nee Barclay, Fairholme, Dromore, Letterkenny

- Bridie (Josephine) Fox (née Breslin) 37 Beechwood Road, Letterkenny, and Ardara

- Sean Griffin, Ardeskin, Donegal Town

- Mary Jane Barron Ballymagroarty, Ballintra

- Susan Blaney, Rosnakil, Fanad

- John Meehan, Coolum, Mountcharles

Mary Ryan, 6 Wolfe Tone Place, Glencar, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at her home of Mary Ryan, 6 Wolfe Tone Place, Glencar, Letterkenny née McLoone, Glenties.

Reposing at her home. Funeral from there on Sunday, 2nd July, going to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 12 noon Mass with burial afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Flowers welcome or donations in lieu, if desired, to the Renal Dialysis Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Family time please from 10pm until 11am and on morning of the funeral.

Maureen McLaughlin, The Yankee, Claggin , Culdaff

The death has taken place of Maureen McLaughlin, The Yankee, Claggin , Culdaff.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny this Friday evening, 30th June, at 7pm to her late home. Removal on Sunday, 2nd July, at 9.45am for 10.30am Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay, Malin. Burial afterwards in the adjoining burial ground. Family time please from 10pm until 11am . House private on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, in lieu to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital.

Eamonn Harold, 34 Balmain, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Eamonn Harold, 34 Balmain, Carndonagh

Reposing at the Carndonagh Community Hospital Chapel of Rest from tomorrow, Saturday, 1st July, with viewing from 1pm to 3pm and 5pm to 7pm and also on Sunday, 2nd July, from 1pm to 3pm and 5pm to 7pm .

Pearl Johnston, nee Barclay, Fairholme, Dromore, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Pearl Johnston, nee Barclay, Fairholme, Dromore, Letterkenny.

Funeral from her residence on Saturday July 1st at 1.15pm for service at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Letterkenny at 2pm and interment afterwards in Gortlee Cemetery. House private. Family and friends welcome. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice care of Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy or any family member.

Bridie (Josephine) Fox (née Breslin) 37 Beechwood Road, Letterkenny, and Ardara

The death has taken place of Bridie (Josephine) Fox (née Breslin) 37 Beechwood Road, Letterkenny, and Ardara formerly of Fox's Bar Main Street Letterkenny.Reposing at the nursing home from

Reposing at the nursing home from 5pm until 7pm on Friday 30th June and from 5pm until 7pm on Saturday 1st July and on Sunday 2nd July from 5pm until prayers at 7.30pm and removal to St Eunan's Cathedral for 8pm.

Funeral mass on Monday 3rd July at 10am in St Eunan's Cathedral Letterkenny with Family Flowers Only Please Donations in lieu if desired to Hillcrest House Residents Comfort Fund. C/o Frank Bradley

Sean Griffin, Ardeskin, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Sean Griffin, Ardeskin, Donegal Town.

Reposing at the family home at Old Laghey Road, Ardeskin, today from 4pm until 10pm and on Friday from 4pm until 10pm .

Removal on Saturday morning to St. Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Agatha’s Cemetery, Clar.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Aras Mac Shuibhne Nursing Home Patients’ Comfort Fund. House private on Saturday morning please.

Mary Jane Barron (née McDermott) Ballymagroarty, Ballintra, Donegal / Ballymote, Sligo

The death has taken place of Mary Jane Barron (née McDermott) Ballymagroarty, Ballintra, Donegal / Ballymote, Sligo.

Late of Ballymagroarty, Ballintra. Peacefully at the Shiel Hospital, Ballyshannon, in her 95th year. Formerly of Culfadda, Ballymote, Co. Sligo.

Reposing at her son Paul and daughter-in-law Anne's residence today, Thursday, from 6pm to 10pm and on Friday from 11am to 10pm . Removal on Saturday at 10.15am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Cashelard for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Shiel Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member.

Susan Blaney, Rosnakill, Fanad

The death has occurred at Ramelton Nursing Unit of Susan Blaney, late of Ballykinard, Rosnakill, Fanad.

Removal from the Nursing unit today, Thursday June 29, at 3pm going to her late residence. Rosary each night at 9pm .

Funeral from there on Saturday, July 1, at 10.30am going to St Columba’s Church Massmount for Requiem Mass for 11am

Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only.

Donations in lieu if desired to Ramelton Nursing Unit Patients Comfort Fund c/o Sean McAteer, Funeral Director or any family member.

John Meehan, Coolum, Mountcharles

The death has taken place of John Meehan late of Coolum, Mountcharles.

His remains are reposing at his late residence from 12noon today, Thursday 29th June.

House private from 11pm till 12noon

Removal from there on Saturday,1st July, at 10.15am for 11am Funeral Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles, with burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Church cemetery , Frosses.

Family flowers only donations if desired to the SMA Missions c/o any family member or John Mc Gowan, Funeral Directors, Frosses.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at:editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.