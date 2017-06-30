Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, June 30th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Mary Ryan, 6 Wolfe Tone Place, Glencar, Letterkenny
- Maureen McLaughlin, The Yankee,
- Eamonn Harold, 34 Balmain, Carndonagh
- Pearl Johnston, nee Barclay, Fairholme, Dromore, Letterkenny
- Bridie (Josephine) Fox (née Breslin) 37 Beechwood Road, Letterkenny, and Ardara
- Sean Griffin, Ardeskin, Donegal Town
- Mary Jane Barron Ballymagroarty, Ballintra
- Susan Blaney, Rosnakil, Fanad
- John Meehan, Coolum, Mountcharles
Mary Ryan, 6 Wolfe Tone Place, Glencar, Letterkenny
The death has taken place at her home of Mary Ryan, 6 Wolfe Tone Place, Glencar, Letterkenny née McLoone, Glenties.
Reposing at her home. Funeral from there on Sunday, 2nd July, going to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 12 noon Mass with burial
Flowers welcome or donations in lieu, if desired, to the Renal Dialysis Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.
Family time please from
Maureen McLaughlin, The Yankee,
The death has taken place of Maureen McLaughlin, The Yankee,
Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny this Friday evening, 30th June, at
Eamonn Harold, 34 Balmain, Carndonagh
The death has taken place of Eamonn Harold, 34 Balmain, Carndonagh
Reposing at the Carndonagh Community Hospital Chapel of Rest from tomorrow, Saturday, 1st July, with viewing from
Pearl Johnston, nee Barclay, Fairholme, Dromore, Letterkenny
The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Pearl Johnston, nee Barclay, Fairholme, Dromore, Letterkenny.
Funeral from her residence on
Bridie (Josephine) Fox (née Breslin) 37 Beechwood Road, Letterkenny, and Ardara
The death has taken place of Bridie (Josephine) Fox (née Breslin) 37 Beechwood Road, Letterkenny, and Ardara formerly of Fox's Bar Main Street Letterkenny.Reposing at the nursing home from
Funeral
Sean Griffin, Ardeskin, Donegal Town
The death has occurred of Sean Griffin, Ardeskin, Donegal Town.
Reposing at the family home at Old
Removal on Saturday morning to St. Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town for
Family flowers
Mary Jane Barron (née McDermott) Ballymagroarty, Ballintra, Donegal / Ballymote, Sligo
The death has taken place of Mary Jane Barron (née McDermott) Ballymagroarty, Ballintra, Donegal / Ballymote, Sligo.
Late of Ballymagroarty, Ballintra. Peacefully at the Shiel Hospital, Ballyshannon, in her 95th year. Formerly of Culfadda, Ballymote, Co. Sligo.
Reposing at her son Paul and daughter-in-law Anne's residence today, Thursday, from
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Shiel Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member.
Susan Blaney, Rosnakill, Fanad
The death has occurred at Ramelton Nursing Unit of Susan Blaney, late of Ballykinard, Rosnakill, Fanad.
Removal from the Nursing unit today,
Funeral from there on Saturday, July 1, at 10.30am going to St Columba’s Church Massmount for Requiem Mass for
Burial
Donations in lieu if desired to Ramelton Nursing Unit Patients Comfort Fund c/o Sean McAteer, Funeral Director or any family member.
John Meehan, Coolum, Mountcharles
The death has taken place of John Meehan late of Coolum, Mountcharles.
His remains are reposing at his late residence from 12noon today, Thursday 29th June.
House private from
Removal from there on Saturday,1st July, at 10.15am for
Family flowers only donations if desired to the SMA Missions c/o any family member or John Mc Gowan, Funeral Directors, Frosses.
