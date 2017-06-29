Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, June 29th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Mary Jane Barron Ballymagroarty, Ballintra

- Sean Griffin, Ardeskin, Donegal Town

- Bridget O’Donnell, Dungloe

- Josephine Laverty, Drumboe, Stranorlar

- Susan Blainey, Rosnakil, Fanad

- John Meehan, Coolum, Mountcharles

The death has occurred of Sean Griffin, Ardeskin, Donegal Town. Reposing at the family home at Old Laghey Road, Ardeskin, today from 4pm until 10pm and on Friday from 4pm until 10pm . Removal on Saturday morning to St. Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Agatha’s Cemetery, Clar. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Aras Mac Shuibhne Nursing Home Patients’ Comfort Fund. House private on Saturday morning please.

Mary Jane Barron (née McDermott) Ballymagroarty, Ballintra, Donegal / Ballymote, Sligo

The death has taken place of Mary Jane Barron (née McDermott) Ballymagroarty, Ballintra, Donegal / Ballymote, Sligo.

Late of Ballymagroarty, Ballintra. Peacefully at the Shiel Hospital, Ballyshannon, in her 95th year. Formerly of Culfadda, Ballymote, Co. Sligo.

Reposing at her son Paul and daughter-in-law Anne's residence today, Thursday, from 6pm to 10pm and on Friday from 11am to 10pm . Removal on Saturday at 10.15am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Cashelard for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Shiel Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member.

Bridget O’Donnell, Dungloe

The sudden death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Bridget O Donnell, late of Dungloe and formerly of Tubberkeen.

Reposing at Mc Glynn’s Funeral Home with viewing on Thursday, June 29, at 6pm with rosary at 9pm .

Funeral Mass is in St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe on Friday ( 30th June ) at 10am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only donations if desired to Medical 2, L’kenny University Hospital c/o ShaunMc Glynn, Funeral Directors, Dungloe.

Josephine Laverty, Drumboe, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Josephine Laverty, late of Drumboe, Stranorlar.

In repose at her home.

Funeral from there on Friday, June 30th, at 10.15 am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, followed by interment in Drumboe cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired to the the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, C/o any family member.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Susan Blaney, Rosnakill, Fanad

The death has occurred at Ramelton Nursing Unit of Susan Blaney, late of Ballykinard, Rosnakill, Fanad.

Removal from the Nursing unit today, Thursday June 29, at 3pm going to her late residence. Rosary each night at 9pm .

Funeral from there on Saturday, July 1, at 10.30am going to St Columba’s Church Massmount for Requiem Mass for 11am

Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only.

Donations in lieu if desired to Ramelton Nursing Unit Patients Comfort Fund c/o Sean McAteer, Funeral Director or any family member



John Meehan, Coolum, Mountcharles

The death has taken place of John Meehan late of Coolum, Mountcharles.

His remains are reposing at his late residence from 12noon today, Thursday 29th June.

House private from 11pm till 12noon

Removal from there on Saturday,1st July, at 10.15am for 11am Funeral Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles, with burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Church cemetery , Frosses.

Family flowers only donations if desired to the SMA Missions c/o any family member or John Mc Gowan, Funeral Directors, Frosses.