Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, June 29th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Mary Jane Barron Ballymagroarty, Ballintra
- Sean Griffin, Ardeskin, Donegal Town
- Bridget O’Donnell, Dungloe
- Josephine Laverty, Drumboe, Stranorlar
- Susan Blainey, Rosnakil, Fanad
- John Meehan, Coolum, Mountcharles
Sean Griffin, Ardeskin, Donegal Town
The death has occurred of Sean Griffin, Ardeskin, Donegal Town. Reposing at the family home at Old
Mary Jane Barron (née McDermott) Ballymagroarty, Ballintra, Donegal / Ballymote, Sligo
The death has taken place of Mary Jane Barron (née McDermott) Ballymagroarty, Ballintra, Donegal / Ballymote, Sligo.
Late of Ballymagroarty, Ballintra. Peacefully at the Shiel Hospital, Ballyshannon, in her 95th year. Formerly of Culfadda, Ballymote, Co. Sligo.
Reposing at her son Paul and daughter-in-law Anne's residence today, Thursday, from
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Shiel Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member.
Bridget O’Donnell, Dungloe
The sudden death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Bridget O Donnell, late of Dungloe and formerly of Tubberkeen.
Reposing at Mc Glynn’s Funeral Home with viewing on Thursday, June 29, at
Funeral Mass is in St.
Family flowers only donations if desired to Medical 2,
Josephine Laverty, Drumboe, Stranorlar
The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Josephine Laverty, late of Drumboe, Stranorlar.
In repose at her home.
Funeral from there on Friday, June 30th, at 10.15 am for Requiem Mass at
Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired to the
Family time from
Susan Blaney, Rosnakill, Fanad
The death has occurred at Ramelton Nursing Unit of Susan Blaney, late of Ballykinard, Rosnakill, Fanad.
Removal from the Nursing unit today,
Funeral from there on Saturday, July 1, at 10.30am going to St Columba’s Church Massmount for Requiem Mass for
Burial
Donations in lieu if desired to Ramelton Nursing Unit Patients Comfort Fund c/o Sean McAteer, Funeral Director or any family member
John Meehan, Coolum, Mountcharles
The death has taken place of John Meehan late of Coolum, Mountcharles.
His remains are reposing at his late residence from 12noon today, Thursday 29th June.
House private from
Removal from there on Saturday,1st July, at 10.15am for
Family flowers only donations if desired to the SMA Missions c/o any family member or John Mc Gowan, Funeral Directors, Frosses.
If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us