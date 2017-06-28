Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, June 28th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Bridget O Donnell, Dungloe

- Josephine Laverty, Drumboe, Stranorlar

- Nuala Catterson, Bundoran and Castlefin



Bridget O Donnell, Dungloe

The sudden death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Bridget O Donnell, late of Dungloe and formerly of Tubberkeen.

Her remains will repose at Mc Glynn’s Funeral Home this evening,Wednesday, June 28, from 6pm with Rosary at 9pm , with viewing on Thursday, June 29, at 6pm with rosary at 9pm .

Funeral Mass is in St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe on Friday ( 30th June ) at 10am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only donations if desired to Medical 2, L’kenny University Hospital c/o Shaun Mc Glynn, Funeral Directors, Dungloe.

Josephine Laverty, Drumboe, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Josephine Laverty, late of Drumboe, Stranorlar.

In repose at her home.

Funeral from there on Friday, June 30th, at 10.15 am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, followed by interment in Drumboe cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired to the the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, C/o any family member.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.



Nuala Catterson, Inbhear Na Mara, Bundoran and Castlefin

The death has occurred of Nuala Catterson, Inbhear Na Mara, Bundoran and Castlefin.

Formerly of Egaltybane, Castlefin. Reposing at her former home in Egaltybane.

Removal on Thursday, 29th June, at 10.20am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Castlefin. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Castlefin.