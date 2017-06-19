Deaths in Donegal, Monday evening, June 19th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Joe Rodgers, Roisin, Maghery, Dungloe



- Florence Crowe, 71 Ardcolgan, Carndonagh

Joe Rodgers, Roisin, Maghery, Dungloe

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Joe Rodgers, Roisin, Maghery, Dungloe.

Reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home this evening, Monday July 19th, from 5pm, with Rosary at 9am, and also tomorrow, Tuesday, June 20th, from 10am.

Removal at 5.30pm tomorrow, Tuesday, June 20th, to St. Patrick’s Church, Meenacross, for 6pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Wednesday, June 21st, with burial afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations to the Dungloe Patients Comfort Fund c/o Shaun McGlynn, funeral director, or any family member.

Florence Crowe, 71 Ardcolgan, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Florence Crowe, 71 Ardcolgan, Carndonagh.

Removal from her late residence tomorrow, Tuesday, June 20th, to arrive at Donagh Parish Church for 3pm funeral service, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Donagh Parish Church Fund.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

