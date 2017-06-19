Deaths in Donegal, Monday morning, June 19th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Maureen Gallagher, Meenaniller, Derrybeg

- Gracie Duddy, Madavagh, Lettermacaward

- Beatrice McGee, Scotland and Ballintra

- Thomas Pearson, Carrickmagrath, Ballybofey

Maureen Gallagher, Meenaniller, Derrybeg



The death has taken place of Maureen Gallagher, late of Meenaniller, Derrybeg.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass will take place in St Mary’s Chapel, Derrybeg today, Monday, June 19th, at 11am. Burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Kieran Roarty, funeral director.

House private from 10pm to 10am.

Gracie Duddy, Madavagh, Lettermacaward

The sudden death has occurred in St James Hospital in Dublin of Gracie Duddy, late of Madavagh, Lettermacaward.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence from Saturday 17th June.

Funeral Mass is at 1pm on Monday, June 19th, at in St Bridget’s Church, Lettermacaward with interment afterwards in the old cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 10.30pm.

House is private from 11pm until 11am and also on the morning of the funeral.

Beatrice McGee, Scotland and Ballintra

The death has occurred of Beatrice McGee Paisley, late of Scotland and formerly of Lisminton in Ballintra.

Her remains are arriving at St Bridget’s church Ballintra via Pettigo on Sunday at 8pm, passing through Pettigo at approximately 7:15pm.

Funeral Mass at 11am today, Monday, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Thomas Pearson, Carrickmagrath, Ballybofey

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Thomas Pearson, late of Carrickmagrath, Ballybofey.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving from there on Monday, June 19th, at 1.15pm for Service in Stranorlar Parish Church at 2 pm, with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to Meenglass Parish Church Building fund, c/o any family member.

Family time from 11 pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Please send death notices to editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Include a phone number for verification.