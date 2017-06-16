Deaths in Donegal, Friday June 16th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Benny Nelis, Carnamuggagh, Letterkenny and Raphoe

- Charlie King, Old Cottage Row, Dunfanaghy

- Harry McGarrigle, Ballintra/Carrick

- Teddy Blaney, New Line Road, Letterkenny

- Eddie Curran, Knocknamona Terrace, Letterkenny

- Marian McDaid, St John’s Park, Buncrana

Benny Nelis, Carnamuggagh, Letterkenny and Raphoe

The death has taken place of Benny Nelis, late of Carnamuggagh, Letterkenny and formerly of Raphoe.

His remains will be reposing at the residence of his mother-in-law Bridget Coyle, in Coole, Cranford.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, June 17, at 11am in Coole Chapel followed by interment in Milford Cemetery.

The house is private, family and friends welcome.

Marian McDaid, St John’s Park, Buncrana

The death has taken place at Buncrana Community Hospital of Marian McDaid, late of 17 St John’s Park, Buncrana and formerly of Bray, County Wicklow.

House private at the request of the deceased.

Reposing at her residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday morning at 10.15am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11am Requiem mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only donations if desired to Buncrana Nursing Unit Patients Comfort Fund.

Charlie King, Old Cottage Row, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place of Charlie King, Old Cottage Row, Dunfanaghy.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass in the Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy at 12 noon on Friday, 16th June, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Harry McGarrigle, Ballintra/Carrick

The death has taken place, peacefully, at Letterkenny University Hospital of Harry McGarrigle, Ballintra and late of Carrick.

Removal from Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara, on Thursday evening to the Carrick Day Care Centre. Removal on Friday morning, June 16th, to St. Bridget’s Church, Ballintra, for 11am funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Teddy Blaney, New Line Road, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Teddy Blaney, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there at 12.20pm on Friday for 1pm Requiem Mass in St. Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny followed by interment in Conwal Cemetery.

Eddie Curran, Knocknamona Terrace, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Eddie Curran, late of No. 1 Knocknamona Terrace, Letterkenny

His remains will be reposing at his daughter Donna Marie Curran’s home at 33 Cashel Park, Lisnennan, Letterkenny.

Removal from there on Saturday, June 18, at 12 noon to arrive at St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for Mass of the Resurrection at 1pm followed by interment in Conwal Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the l ICU unit, Letterkenny University Hospital Letterkenny, c/o Martin McGowan, McGowan’s Funeral Home, Stranorlar & Ballybofey.

