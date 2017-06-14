Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, June 14th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

The death has taken place of William Bell, 6 An Phairc Mhor, Buncrana/Raphoe.

Reposing at his residence.

Removal at 12.30pm on Friday for 2pm service in Raphoe Presbyterian Church. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has taken place at Tallaght Hospital of Mira Kelly, Lurgybrack, Letterkenny/Dublin.

Reposing at her brother Paddy and Bried’s residence, Lurgybrack, from 6pm on Tuesday, June 13th.

Removal at 10.15am tomorrow, Thursday, June 15th, to the Church of the Irish Martyrs for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Templedouglas Cemetery.

The death has taken place of Charlie King, Old Cottage Row, Dunfanaghy.

Reposing at his late residence this Wednesday evening, 14th June, from 6pm.

Funeral Mass in the Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy at 12 noon on Friday, 16th June, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

The death has taken place, peacefully, at Letterkenny University Hospital of Harry McGarrigle, Ballintra and late of Carrick.

Removal from Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara, on Thursday evening to the Carrick Day Care Centre. Removal on Friday morning, June 16th, to St. Bridget’s Church, Ballintra, for 11am funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Patsy Bradley, Listillion, Letterkenny.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, at 4pm today, Wednesday, to his late residence.

Removal at 10.15am on Friday, June 16th, to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Donegal Alzheimer’s Association.

The death has occurred of John O'Donnell, Quay Road, Dungloe. Reposing at McGlynn’s Funeral Home, Dungloe.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, June 14th, at 11am in St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has taken place of Teddy Blaney, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Reposing at his late residence from Wednesday at 3pm. Funeral from there at 12.20pm on Friday for 1pm Requiem Mass in St. Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny followed by interment in Conwal Cemetery.

The death has taken place of William Bell, late of 6 An Phairc Mhor, Buncrana and formerly of Raphoe.

His remains will be reposing at his residence.

Funeral leaving there at 12.30p.m. on Friday for 2pm service in Raphoe Presbyterian Church with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

